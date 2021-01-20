Jump To: Compact 3-Row SUVs | Midsize 3-Row SUVs | Large 3-Row SUVs

Three-row SUVs have become so popular due to their versatility and practicality that there are options for any need or preference – from compact to full-size, entry-level to luxury, highway cruiser to off-roader, and everything in between.

With so many to choose from on the market, here's a rundown of all three-row SUVs that are currently available. We've included their price, fuel economy, cargo space, towing capacity, and any other standout features.

Compact 3-Row SUVs

As an indication of just how important three-row SUVs are right now, Tesla has not one but two all-electric seven seaters in its ever-growing lineup. The Tesla Model Y should gain ever more appeal among families thanks to the recent addition of a new third-row option. For an extra $3,000, the 2021 Tesla Model Y can be equipped with a third row that increases the seating capacity to seven passengers.

Accessing the third row is made easier thanks to sliding second-row seats that provide plenty of room for ingress and egress, and for added convenience, the rearmost seats even come standard with USB-C charging capability. In its standard configuration, the all-electric 2021 Tesla Model Y has a range of 244 miles, but the Long Range model increases that number to over 300 miles. Plus this compact SUV has the ability to two up to 3,500 pounds. Get pricing on the 2021 Tesla Model Y.

Starting Price: $37,690

Combined Fuel Economy: 125 MPGe

Cargo Space (seats up): n/a

The 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan is the smallest and most affordable three-row SUV on the market with seating for up to seven passengers and a starting price of under $27,000. The two-person, 50/50 split third-row seat is standard on all two-wheel drive models, and it's an option on most Tiguans equipped with VW's optional 4Motion all-wheel drive.

The Tiguan's functional styling can be paired with the R-Line package for a sportier appearance, and other options include a panoramic sunroof and 20-inch wheels. No matter which Tiguan trim level you choose, all are powered by the same turbocharged four-cylinder engine that delivers a towing capacity of 1,500 pounds. Get pricing on the 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan.

Starting Price: $26,440

Combined Fuel Economy: 25 MPG

Cargo Space (seats up): 12 cubic-feet

Midsize 3-Row SUVs

According to Acura, the MDX is the best-selling three-row luxury SUV of all time, and that makes sense since this nameplate just celebrated its 20th year. With an all-new MDX coming for the 2022 model year, there isn't going to be a 2021 MDX, but the 2020 Acura MDX offers a solid lineup that includes the MDX, the MDX Sport Hybrid, and the hand-crafted PMC Edition, which is built by the same hands that assemble the Acura NSX sports car.

Acura offers the three-row MDX with six- and seven-passenger seating configurations, and access to the third row is simple thanks to the One-Touch Smart Slide second-row seats. In addition to its spacious three rows of seating, the MDX stands out with its available Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD), as well as the ability to tow up to 5,000 pounds. Get pricing on the 2020 Acura MDX.

Starting Price: $45,525

Combined Fuel Economy: 23 MPG

Cargo Space (seats up): 15.8 cubic-feet

The 2021 Audi Q7 is a mid-size luxury, three-row SUV that comes with standard Quattro all-wheel drive as well as three available powertrain options. The most powerful engine is found in the SQ7, which features a 4.0-liter turbocharged V8 that cranks out 500 horsepower, but there are also four-cylinder and V6 models available.

You don't have to go with this top engine to get the maximum towing capacity for the 2021 Q7, as the turbocharged V6 in the Q7 55 TFSI has the ability to tow up to 7,700 pounds, when properly equipped. No matter which Q7 model you choose, this SUV packs a spacious seven-passenger seating configuration with luxurious accommodations that include standard leather seating, heated front seats, and the high-tech Audi Virtual Cockpit with navigation. Get pricing on the 2021 Audi Q7.

Starting Price: $56,045

Combined Fuel Economy: 23 MPG

Cargo Space (seats up): 14.2 cubic-feet

For SUV buyers who need occasional third-row seating, the 2021 BMW X5 offers just that. While this mid-size SUV comes standard with two rows of seating for five passengers, buyers can choose an optional third row that bumps the X5's seating capacity to seven passengers. This third row might be small, but it's easily accessed thanks to power-operating second-row seats.

Where the 2021 BMW X5 really stands out is its spec sheet with five different engine configurations including a plug-in hybrid model and the 617-hp X5 M Competition. Max towing capacity for the X5 stands at 6,603 pounds. Get pricing on the 2021 BMW X5.

Starting Price: $60,395

Combined Fuel Economy: 23 MPG

Cargo Space (seats up): n/a

In a lineup once filled with large luxury sedans, the 2021 Buick Enclave now stands as the flagship model for Buick. Available as the Enclave or the more luxurious Enclave Avenir, this three-row SUV offers seating for up to seven passengers, and optional features such as SmartSlide second-row seats and a power-folding third row add even more comfort and convenience.

Passengers in all three rows will appreciate amenities such as the standard three-zone automatic climate control and optional dual-pane panoramic sunroof. With just one engine and transmission configuration and the choice of either front- or all-wheel drive, the Enclave has the ability to tow up to 5,000 pounds. Get pricing on the 2021 Buick Enclave.

Starting Price: $41,195

Combined Fuel Economy: 21 MPG

Cargo Space (seats up): 23.6 cubic-feet

If full-size luxury SUVs are too big for your tastes, then mid-size three-row SUVs like the 2021 Cadillac XT6 should be a perfect fit. The XT6 might be scaled down in terms of size, but this SUV still delivers three rows of luxurious seating accommodations for up to seven passengers.

No matter which row passengers are seated in, each has two available USB ports to charge electronic devices, and available features include a power-folding third-row seat and heated outboard second row seats. Speaking of options, the 2021 Cadillac XT6 offers two available powertrain choices that deliver up to 4,000 pounds with the powerful V6 engine. Get pricing on the 2021 Cadillac XT6.

Starting Price: $48,990

Combined Fuel Economy: 23 MPG

Cargo Space (seats up): 12.6 cubic-feet

The 2021 Chevrolet Traverse combines a smooth, car-like ride with seating capacity for up to eight passengers. It comes in a variety of trim levels including the sporty-looking RS and the luxurious High Country, and this three-row SUV offers amenities such as a Smart Slide second-row seat that slides and tilts forward to make it easier to access the third-row seats.

You can choose between front- and all-wheel drive, but the 2021 Chevrolet Traverse only comes with a single powertrain option that delivers a maximum towing capacity of up to 5,000 pounds when properly equipped. Get pricing on the 2021 Chevrolet Traverse.

Starting Price: $30,995

Combined Fuel Economy: 21 MPG

Cargo Space (seats up): 23 cubic-feet

The Dodge Durango was one of the first mid-size SUVs to offer three-row seating capacity back in 1998, and this popular feature carries on in the 2021 model all these years later. On all but the base trim level, the Durango offers three-row seating with room for up to eight passengers whether you opt for the standard Durango or the all-new, pavement-pounding Durango SRT Hellcat that lays down 710 hp. On top of that, the mid-size Durango matches the towing capacity of its full-size counterparts with a maximum trailer rating of 8,700 pounds. Get pricing on the 2021 Dodge Durango.

Starting Price: $33,260

Combined Fuel Economy: 21 MPG

Cargo Space (seats up): 17.2 cubic-feet

The Ford Explorer was a pioneer in the SUV craze of the 1990s, so it's no surprise that it's one of the top-selling three-row SUVs on the market today. The base trim level features a second-row bench seat allowing for a maximum seating capacity of seven passengers, but all other trim levels have seating for six people (two in each row).

Where the 2021 Ford Explorer really stands out is its four available powertrain options that include a fuel-efficient hybrid model and the sporty 400-hp Explorer ST, and when properly equipped with the top EcoBoost V-6 engine, its maximum towing capacity is rated at 5,600 pounds. Get pricing on the 2021 Ford Explorer.

Starting Price: $33,470

Combined Fuel Economy: 27 MPG

Cargo Space (seats up): 18.2 cubic-feet

The 2021 Genesis GV80 is the latest addition to Hyundai's ever-growing Genesis lineup, and it's the newest entrant in the luxury three-row SUV segment. Although most versions of the GV80 feature just two rows of seating, the GV80 Advanced+ with the available V6 engine offers three rows for up to seven passengers, and it's a split, power-folding third row.

No matter which powertrain configuration it's equipped with, the 2021 Genesis GV80 is able to tow up to 6,000 pounds. With luxury in mind, the GV80 comes standard with full LED exterior lighting, navigation, and push-button start. Get pricing on the 2021 Genesis GV80.

Starting Price: $49,925

Combined Fuel Economy: 23 MPG

Cargo Space (seats up): n/a

The 2021 GMC Acadia is a three-row SUV with bold styling, and it shares the same platform and wheelbase with the Cadillac XT6. The Acadia comes in a variety of trim levels including the luxurious Denali, and with the exception of the rugged, two-row AT4 variant, all other versions of the 2021 GMC Acadia offer three rows of seating for up to seven passengers.

One of the coolest features of the Acadia is its Smart Slide second-row seat that slides and tilts forward to make it easier to access the third-row seats. There are three different engine options for the Acadia including an available 3.6-liter V6 that delivers up to 4,000 pounds of towing capacity. Get pricing on the 2021 GMC Acadia.

Starting Price: $30,995

Combined Fuel Economy: 25 MPG

Cargo Space (seats up): 12.8 cubic-feet

The mid-size 2021 Honda Pilot is one of the most versatile three-row SUVs out there. Not only does this SUV have room for up to eight passengers and a max towing capacity of 5,000 pounds, it offers one of the smoothest rides on the market, which makes it an ideal family hauler. That being said, the Pilot's available intelligent Variable Torque Management system (i-VTM4) with torque vectoring ensures maximum grip in any road and weather conditions.

For 2021, all Pilot models have been upgraded with an advanced nine-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters and auto stop-start, and a new Special Edition package bundles blacked-out 20-inch wheels along with added content inside. Get pricing on the 2021 Honda Pilot.

Starting Price: $33,725

Combined Fuel Economy: 23 MPG

Cargo Space (seats up): 16.5 cubic-feet

The introduction of the Hyundai Palisade gave Hyundai a much-needed entrant in the three-row SUV market, and it's proving to be a big shot in the arm for the brand's appeal as about half of all Palisade buyer are new to Hyundai. As an all-new model introduced for 2020, the 2021 model year carries over with minor enhancements such as a new Calligraphy trim that brings a more upscale look and feel.

With a powerful V6 and available HTRAC four-wheel drive, the 2021 Hyundai Palisade can seat up to eight passengers and two up to 5,000 pounds. Get pricing on the 2021 Hyundai Palisade.

Starting Price: $33,700

Combined Fuel Economy: 22 MPG

Cargo Space (seats up): 18 cubic-feet

The 2021 Infiniti QX60 will be a completely redesigned vehicle, but it hasn't been introduced just yet. The current 2020 model is shown above. Get pricing on the 2020 Infiniti QX60.

Starting Price: TBD

Combined Fuel Economy: TBD

Cargo Space (seats up): TBD

The 2021 Kia Sorento is a mid-side three-row SUV that is all new with bolder styling, larger dimensions, and a new optional hybrid drivetrain. In addition to its three available powertrain options, the new Sorento is larger than its predecessor offering more space for up to seven passengers. Properly equipped, the 2021 Kia Sorento can tow up to 3,500 pounds, but more importantly, this three-row SUV boasts the most safety features in its class. Get pricing on the 2021 Kia Sorento.

Starting Price: $30,565

Combined Fuel Economy: 37 MPG

Cargo Space (seats up): 12.6 cubic-feet

Kia offers a solid one-two punch of three-row SUVs that is topped by the 2021 Kia Telluride offering seating for up to eight passengers. As an all-new model introduced for 2020, the 2021 model year carries over with minor enhancements such as a new Nightfall Edition appearance package, new exterior colors, and a seven-pin trailer wiring harness.

Speaking of towing, the big Kia is able to tow up to 5,000 pounds thanks to the powerful direct-injected V6 that comes standard across the board. Kia's Active on-demand all-wheel-drive system can be added to any trim level. Get pricing on the 2021 Kia Telluride.

Starting Price: $33,160

Combined Fuel Economy: 23 MPG

Cargo Space (seats up): 21 cubic-feet

The 2021 Land Rover Discovery is a mid-size three-row SUV that is as rugged as it is stylish. Designed to tackle any terrain, the Discovery comes standard with permanent four-wheel drive and a locking center differential (a locking rear differential is optional), and it is able to accommodate up to seven passengers.

The 2021 model year brings a host of improvements to the Land Rover Discovery, but the two powertrain options are carried over allowing for a maximum towing capacity of 8,200 pounds. Get pricing on the 2021 Land Rover Discovery.

Starting Price: $53,650

Combined Fuel Economy: 23 MPG

Cargo Space (seats up): 6.1 cubic-feet

The Lexus RX has been a leader in luxury SUVs since it was introduced in 1998, but it wasn't until 2017 when this mid-sized SUV got even more family friendly with the debut of the three-row RX L lineup. Available as the RX 350L or the RX 450hL hybrid, this stretched version of the RX increases seating capacity to seven passengers, and it does so while still riding on the same wheelbase as the standard RX. The maximum towing capacity of the RX and RX L also remain the same with a rating of 3,500 pounds. Get pricing on the 2021 Lexus RX L.

Starting Price: $46,195

Combined Fuel Economy: 30 MPG

Cargo Space (seats up): 6.2 cubic-feet

The 2021 Lincoln Aviator is a luxury mid-size three-row SUV based on the Ford Explorer with seating for seven passengers. The Aviator differs from the Explorer with a unique powertrain option list that includes a Grand Touring plug-in hybrid trim level and an exclusive twin-turbo V6 that helps deliver a maximum towing capacity to 6,700 pounds. For the highest expression of style and luxury from Lincoln, both the Aviator and Aviator Grand Touring can be optioned up with the Black Label package. Get pricing on the 2021 Lincoln Aviator.

Starting Price: $52,195

Combined Fuel Economy: 21 MPG

Cargo Space (seats up): 18.3 cubic-feet

There are plenty of mid-size three-row SUVs out there, but few have the style and sporty spirit of the 2021 Mazda CX-9. To go along with its family-friendly cabin that can seat up to seven passengers, the 2021 Mazda CX-9 receives several upgrades for the new model year with a bold Carbon Edition appearance package and a larger infotainment system.

The CX-9 is only offered with a single engine option consisting of a turbocharged four-cylinder engine, and Mazda's i-Activ all-wheel drive system is available across all trim levels. All versions of the 2021 Mazda CX-9 come with a maximum towing capacity of 3,500 pounds. Get pricing on the 2021 Mazda CX-9.

Starting Price: $35,060

Combined Fuel Economy: 24 MPG

Cargo Space (seats up): 14.4 cubic-feet

When Mercedes-Benz redesigned its mid-side GLE SUV, it added an optional third row seat that increased seating capacity to seven passengers, and the package required for three rows of seats also gives the 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE second-row seats that have six-way power adjustments as well as power-folding capabilities to make accessing the third row even easier.

The biggest improvement for the GLE is the availability of six powertrain configurations including 4Matic all-wheel drive and a pair of high-performance AMG-tuned models, and the maximum towing capacity is rated at 7,700 pounds. For added style, the GLE can also be ordered with the AMG Line and Night Package appearance packages. Get pricing on the 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE.

Starting Price: $55,745

Combined Fuel Economy: 23 MPG

Cargo Space (seats up): n/a

Nissan has yet to release any information on the 2021 Nissan Pathfinder, which is expected to be heavily updated compared to the 2020 model year. Get pricing on the 2020 Nissan Pathfinder.

Starting Price: TBD

Combined Fuel Economy: TBD

Cargo Space (seats up): TBD

All Subarus come with an adventurous spirit, but it's the 2021 Subaru Ascent that makes traveling a family-friendly affair. Introduced for the 2019 model year, the Subaru Ascent is a three-row SUV that offers enough seating for eight passengers. On top of that, it also comes standard with Subaru's Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and EyeSight driver assist safety technology, and the peppy Boxer engine means this Subaru is fun and practical with a max towing capacity of 5,000 pounds. Get pricing on the 2021 Subaru Ascent.

Starting Price: $33,345

Combined Fuel Economy: 23 MPG

Cargo Space (seats up): 17.8 cubic-feet

There are plenty of environmentally friendly three-row SUVs on the market, but the 2021 Tesla Model X is the only one that is all electric. The Model X offers seating for up to seven passengers, and access to the rear seats are made easier thanks to the SUV's distinctive Falcon Wing rear doors. The Model X comes packed with advanced features including Autopilot, Auto Lane Change, Summon, and Autopark, and its all-electric drivetrain allows for a maximum towing capacity of 4,960 pounds. Get pricing on the 2021 Tesla Model X.

Starting Price: $81,190

Combined Fuel Economy: 105 MPGe

Cargo Space (seats up): n/a

The Toyota Highlander is the best-selling three-row SUV on the market, and checking out its list of features and options, it isn't hard to see why it's so popular. Following a recent redesign for the 2019 model year, the Highlander delivers three rows of seating for up to eight passengers.

In addition to the spacious seating accommodations, the Highlander also comes with two distinct powertrain options: a powerful V6 engine and a fuel-efficient hybrid drive system. With the standard engine, the Highlander offers 5,000 pounds of maximum towing capacity, while the Highlander Hybrid is able to tow up to 3,500 pounds. Get pricing on the 2021 Toyota Highlander.

Starting Price: $36,085

Combined Fuel Economy: 36 MPG

Cargo Space (seats up): 16 cubic-feet

The Volkswagen Atlas was VW's first-ever three-row SUV, and this stylish seven-seater got even better for 2021 thanks to a fresh new exterior design. The updated styling combines with the clean and functional interior to create an impressive family hauler that comes with standard features such as rain-sensing windshield wipers, full LED lighting, and WiFi capability. With two engine options, the 2021 Volkswagen Atlas can tow up to 5,000 pounds, and when equipped with VW's optional 4Motion all-wheel drive, this three-row SUV is ready for any adventure. Get pricing on the 2021 Volkswagen Atlas.

Starting Price: $32,565

Combined Fuel Economy: 22 MPG

Cargo Space (seats up): 20.6 cubic-feet

Volvo is known for creating some of the safest vehicles, and the mid-size 2021 Volvo XC90 three-row SUV delivers all the safety a family could want. Combined with its stylish exterior and luxurious interior, the XC90 is also a technologically advanced SUV with three available powertrain options including a plug-in hybrid drivetrain that returns 55 MPGe in combined driving. The XC90 has three rows of seating for seven passengers and is able to tow up to 5,000 pounds, when properly equipped. Get pricing on the 2021 Volvo XC90.

Starting Price: $49,995

Combined Fuel Economy: 25 MPG

Cargo Space (seats up): 15.8 cubic-feet

Large 3-Row SUVs

While the X5 offers third-row seating in a pinch, the 2021 BMW X7 is a full-size three-row SUV with standard seating for up to seven. As the largest BMW ever produced, the X7 offers a spacious and luxurious cabin packed with all of the latest technology features.

All-wheel drive is standard across the model lineup, and there are three engine configurations available including the performance-oriented Alpina XB7 that comes with a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 producing 612 horsepower. This makes the X7 one of the most powerful three-row SUVs on the market. When it comes to towing, the big X7 is equally strong with a maximum towing capacity rated at 5,950 pounds. Get pricing on the 2021 BMW X7.

Starting Price: $75,895

Combined Fuel Economy: 21 MPG

Cargo Space (seats up): 12.8 cubic-feet

Full-size luxury SUVs burst onto the scene in the '90s, and the Cadillac Escalade quickly established itself as an icon among three-row SUVs. Redesigned for 2021, the Cadillac Escalade is bigger and better than ever with luxurious accommodations for seven passengers as well as some of the best cabin tech in its class.

There are plenty of options when it comes to building your 2021 Cadillac Escalade starting with the standard-length Escalade or the long-wheelbase Escalade ESV, and you even get your choice of diesel or V8 engines that deliver up to 8,200 pounds of towing capacity when properly equipped. Get pricing on the 2021 Cadillac Escalade.

Starting Price: $77,490

Combined Fuel Economy: 23 MPG

Cargo Space (seats up): 25.5 /49.4 cubic-feet (ESV)

The Chevrolet Suburban is the original three-row SUV, and the shorter-wheelbase Tahoe arrived during the height of the SUV boom. Both of these full-size SUVs have been completely redesigned for 2021 with seating for up to nine passengers(!) when equipped with the available front bench seat.

Both of these three-row SUVs are bigger and better than ever with more passenger space and best-in-class cargo space, and they now offer three engine choices including a new six-cylinder turbo diesel. When properly equipped, the Suburban has a maximum towing capacity of up to 8,300 pounds, while the new Tahoe maxes out at 8,400 pounds. Get pricing on the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe and 2021 Chevrolet Suburban.

Starting Price: $50,295

Combined Fuel Economy: 24 MPG

Cargo Space (seats up): 25.5 (Tahoe) / 41.5 cubic-feet (Suburban)

The 2021 Ford Expedition lineup consists of the standard-length Expedition and the stretched-wheelbase Expedition MAX, but no matter which body style you choose, both offer roomy three-row accommodations with seating for up to eight passengers. New for 2021, all Expedition and Expedition MAX trim levels come standard with the Ford Co-Pilot360 suite of safety features, and buyers looking for maximum luxury should check out the Platinum and King Ranch models. All versions of the 2021 Ford Expedition EcoBoost twin-turbo V6 and a 10-speed automatic transmission helping to deliver an impressive maximum towing capacity of 9,300 pounds. Get pricing on the 2021 Ford Expedition.

Starting Price: $54,505

Combined Fuel Economy: 19 MPG

Cargo Space (seats up): 20.9 (Expedition) / 36 cubic-feet (Expedition MAX)

As GMC's "professional grade" version of the Chevrolet Suburban and Tahoe, the 2021 GMC Yukon has been completely redesigned for the new model year. This full-size, three-row SUV delivers seating for up to nine passenger when equipped with the available front bench seat, and it's available as the standard-length Yukon or the long-wheelbase Yukon XL.

These SUVs are bigger and better than ever with more passenger space and best-in-class cargo space, and they now offer three engine choices including a new six-cylinder turbo diesel. When properly equipped, the Yukon lineup has a maximum towing capacity of up to 8,400 pounds. Get pricing on the 2021 GMC Yukon.

Starting Price: $51,995

Combined Fuel Economy: 23 MPG

Cargo Space (seats up): 25.5 (Yukon) / 41.5 cubic-feet (Yukon XL)

Infiniti's flagship SUV has been updated for 2021 with added style, technology, and luxury. This full-size luxury SUV has seating for up to eight and a maximum towing capacity of 8,500 pounds thanks to its powerful V8 engine. For 2021, the QX80 offers more luxury than ever before with a new Sensory trim level that receives semi-analine leather seats, a suede-like headliner, dark burl trim, and 22-inch wheels. All trim levels now benefit from Infiniti's enhanced Smart Rearview Mirror with a larger display and higher-definition image. Get pricing on the 2021 Infiniti QX80.

Starting Price: $70,445

Combined Fuel Economy: 16 MPG

Cargo Space (seats up): 16.6 cubic-feet

For buyers in the market for a luxury three-row SUV with style and performance, the 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is the way to go. The optional 5+2 seating arrangement adds a seven-passenger seating configuration with a 50/50 split third row that folds into the floor without affecting cargo space.

The best part about the Range Rover Sport is that it has one of the broadest powertrain lineups of any three-row SUV including four-, six-, and eight-cylinder engines, choices of gasoline and diesel engines, hybrid and plug-in hybrid, and even a high-performance SVR-tuned model, which is the fastest and most powerful Land Rover ever built. Pair this with its 7,716 pounds of towing capacity and legendary off-road ruggedness, and the 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is ready to take on any adventure. Get pricing on the 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Sport.

Starting Price: $70,850

Combined Fuel Economy: 24 MPG

Cargo Space (seats up): 10.8 cubic-feet

The 2021 Lexus GX combines the luxurious amenities for which Lexus is known with Toyota's global ruggedness into a three-row luxury SUV with seating for seven passengers. The GX is the middle offering of a trio of three-row SUVs that Lexus offers slotting in between the mid-size RX L and the larger LX, and it comes adventure-ready with a powerful V8 engine and standard full-time four-wheel drive. This big and bold luxury also delivers a maximum towing capacity of 6,500 pounds. Get pricing on the 2021 Lexus GX.

Starting Price: $54,275

Combined Fuel Economy: 16 MPG

Cargo Space (seats up): n/a

The full-size 2021 Lexus LX is essentially a more luxurious version of the Toyota Land Cruiser, and this big beast packs three rows of seating for up to eight passengers. While this SUV was bred to tackle harsh terrain with its standard full-time four-wheel drive, the bold exterior and plush interior will be a more familiar sight in the country club parking lot, and the powerful V8 engine gives the LX plenty of towing capacity with the ability to handle 7,000 pounds. Get pricing on the 2021 Lexus LX.

Starting Price: $88,025

Combined Fuel Economy: 14 MPG

Cargo Space (seats up): 16.3 cubic-feet

Lincoln has never done luxury as well as it does with the 2021 Lincoln Navigator, which is available in two configurations (Navigator and Navigator L) with three rows of seating for eight passengers. No matter which row of seating you get to experience, the Navigator delivers maximum luxury, but for the ultimate expression of style, luxury, and technology, the Navigator Black Label is the way to go.

All versions of the 2021 Lincoln Navigator feature a powerful twin-turbo V6 under the hood, and this engine lays down enough power to give the three-row SUV a maximum towing capacity of 8,700 pounds. Get pricing on the 2021 Lincoln Navigator.

Starting Price: $77,480

Combined Fuel Economy: 18 MPG

Cargo Space (seats up): 19.3 (Navigator) / 34.3 cubic-feet (Navigator L)

One of the most luxurious three-row SUVs on the market is the 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLS. Not only does this full-size SUV offer plush seating for up to seven passengers, it can also be decked out with the Maybach treatment bringing levels of luxury one might find in a private jet. The Mercedes-Benz GLS offers a broad range of powertrain options, which all come with standard 4Matic all-wheel drive, that allow for a maximum towing capacity of 7,700 pounds. Get pricing on the 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLS.

Starting Price: $76,995

Combined Fuel Economy: 21 MPG

Cargo Space (seats up): 17.4 cubic-feet

Nissan's flagship three-row SUV has been heavily updated for 2021 with more power, more style, and more technology. As much as that has changed, though, this full-size SUV still delivers the same three rows of seating for up to eight passengers. The 2021 Nissan Armada now has more power from the standard V8 engine, and this big SUV is capable of towing up to 8,500 pounds to go along with new features such as a Trailer Brake Controller on SV trim levels and higher and Trailer Sway Control on SL and Platinum. Get pricing on the 2021 Nissan Armada.

Starting Price: TBD

Combined Fuel Economy: TBD

Cargo Space (seats up): 16.5 cubic-feet

The 2021 Toyota Sequoia is one of the last old-school three-row SUVs with a body-on-frame construction that shares its frame with the Toyota Tundra pickup truck. Toyota offers its Sequoia in a variety of trim levels including the new-for-2021 Nightshade Limited Edition, and this full-size SUV offers roomy three-row seating for eight passengers.

A four-wheel independent suspension gives the Toyota Sequoia a smooth ride, while the V8 engine and optional four-wheel drive ensure this SUV will get you just about anywhere you need to go. The two-wheel drive versions of the 2021 Toyota Sequoia deliver up to 7,400 pounds of maximum towing capacity. Get pricing on the 2021 Toyota Sequoia.

Starting Price: $51,565

Combined Fuel Economy: 15 MPG

Cargo Space (seats up): 18.9 cubic-feet

What is the most affordable SUV with 3rd row seating?

The 2021 VW Tiguan is the most affordable three-row SUV available with a starting price of just $26,440. This compact SUV offers an optional third row of seats to accommodate an extra pair of passengers, yet it's still small enough to fit in your garage or tight urban-area parking spots.

Which 3rd row SUV has the most room?

Although General Motors hasn't released the overall passenger volume for its 2021 Chevrolet Suburban and 2021 GMC Yukon, it has revealed that these three-row SUVs deliver 144.7 cubic feet of cargo volume alone making them the most cavernous SUVs on the market.

What SUV has the most seating?

In addition to offering up the most interior room, GM also gets the win for the most seating. Thanks to its available bench seating for the front row, the 2021 Chevrolet Suburban, 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe, and GMC Yukon lineup are all able to boast the most seating for any three-row SUV with space for up to nine passengers.

What is the safest 3rd row SUV?

Just about all modern three-row SUV deliver top levels of safety when it comes to safety ratings since they are designed to be family haulers, but if you want the safest option, then that would be the more luxurious offerings. Vehicles like the Volvo XC90 and Tesla Model X come standard with advanced driver safety technologies, while others like the Cadillac Escalade add high-tech features to the option list.

3-Row SUVs For 2021