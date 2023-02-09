Listen to this article

The Volkswagen Atlas has a new look and a few new options, too. As part of its 2024 model year update, the three-row Atlas and its two-row Atlas Cross counterpart are debuting fresh facelifts and upgraded powertrain options at this year's Chicago Auto Show.

The new styling starts up front. Larger LED headlights wrap around a mesh grille that sheds most of last year's faux chrome accents for black instead. A fancy light bar now stretches across the hood just above the illuminated VW logo, connecting to the headlights. All of it is new for 2024.

A slightly bigger roof spoiler just out from the backside of both models and a sizeable rear light bar stretches across the trunk lid. Almost every version of the Atlas and Atlas Cross features the new lighting fixture except the base trim, which makes do with standard taillights at each corner.

Every Atlas also gets a new wheel design for 2024. Sizes range from 18 to 20 inches, depending on how you spec it, with the sporty R-Line opting for the biggest 21-inch aluminum alloys. The Atlas R-Line also adopts unique R-Line badging and gloss black accents scattered around the exterior.

The 2024 Atlas features nicer materials inside as well, with the dash and center console opting for a higher-quality leatherette as opposed to hard plastic. The same goes for the door panels, which use the new materials front and rear. And the top-trim Atlas models offer quilted leather seats with a diamond stitching pattern.

A 12.0-inch "floating" touchscreen replaces last year's 10.3-inch unit, and a new 10.3-inch digital instrument cluster sits just ahead of the driver. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now standard across the board and the refreshed cabin also boasts wireless charging with six USB-C ports and two USB-A ports so everyone can charge up.

In terms of safety, VW's IQ.Drive driver assistance technology now comes standard across the board. That includes things like lane centering, lane-keep assist, and automatic braking. Adaptive cruise control is still an add-on, though, as is a head-up display.

But the biggest change beyond the new look and the updated interior is the powertrain. The Atlas sheds last year’s VR6 engine option for a now-standard turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder instead. That engine delivers 269 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque while matching the V6’s towing capacity of 5,000 pounds. An eight-speed automatic is the lone transmission and front-wheel drive comes standard while 4Motion all-wheel drive is available as an option.

The 2024 Atlas hits dealerships later this year, and VW will announce pricing details closer to that on-sale date. Expect a slight hike over the 2023 Atlas, which starts at $36,445 with the destination fee included. The 2023 Atlas Cross costs $35,755.

