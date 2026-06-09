Porsche Turned Toy Story Characters Into Real Cars—And They're Incredible

the breakdown Porsche and Pixar created three one-off 911s inspired by Toy Story characters Woody, Jessie, and Buzz Lightyear ahead of Toy Story 5.

Each car features hundreds of hours of hand-painted details, custom interiors, and character-specific design elements developed by Porsche's Sonderwunsch team.

Buzz's 911 GT3 RS, Woody's Carrera T, and Jessie's Targa 4 GTS each include unique Easter eggs and illuminated door sills featuring their iconic catchphrases.

In 2022, Porsche and Pixar teamed up for one of the coolest automotive collaborations in recent memory: the 911 Sally Special. Inspired by Sally Carrera from the Cars franchise, Porsche brought the beloved character to life as a one-off, road-going 911. It later sold at auction for an incredible $3.6 million.

Now the two companies are joining forces once again. Ahead of the release of Toy Story 5, Porsche and Pixar have created three custom 911s inspired by the film's most iconic characters: Woody, Jessie, and Buzz Lightyear. And the results are fantastic.

Woody's 911 Carrera T

No Toy Story collaboration would be complete without Woody. For the cowboy's tribute car, Porsche started with a 911 Carrera T and infused it with details inspired by his iconic western style.

The most impressive part? It's all paint. There are no vinyl graphics on any of the three cars. Porsche's Sonderwunsch team spent more than 350 hours hand-finishing each vehicle, staying true to its reputation for bespoke craftsmanship.

Woody's Carrera T wears a custom blue finish inspired by his denim jeans. To achieve the textured effect, the Sonderwunsch team did something it had never attempted before: they pressed real denim fabric into the wet paint.

Woody's Porsche 911 Carrera T Photo by: Porsche

As the company tells us:

'We did something completely new for this paintwork. The basic paint is made of Golf Blue, a Dark Sea Blue, and white. So we have three colors mixed here. But to create the special denim texture, our paint specialists pressed real denim fabric into the wet paint… This helped us to create the special used look in certain places.'

The exterior is further accented with Coffee Black and Aurum Gold details, while red graphics featuring Woody's name add another personalized touch. Custom five-spoke wheels finished in black and gold are designed to resemble Woody's sheriff badge.

Photos by: Porsche Photos by: Porsche

Inside, the details are even more impressive. Speed Yellow leather inserts feature a stitched red checkered pattern inspired by Woody's shirt, while brown vintage leather throughout the cabin evokes the look and feel of a well-loved toy. Open the door, and you're greeted by Woody's signature phrase: "Ride Like the Wind!"

Maybe best of all, though: it has a Pixar ball shifter.

Jessie's 911 Targa 4 GTS

Woody's partner-in-crime receives her own unique interpretation in the form of a 911 Targa 4 GTS.

Finished in custom Jessie White Metallic paint with a pearl overlay, the car also features subtle 944 Cobalt Blue Metallic rocker panels and Atacama Yellow accents on the front trunk lid and rear decklid. The hand-painted GTS Red pinstriping is modeled after Jessie's iconic outfit.

Jessie's Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS Photo by: Porsche

Look closely, and you'll notice even more references. The light beige Targa roof piping subtly nods to Jessie's hat, while the traditional "Targa" script has been replaced with her name. Like Woody's car, it rides on custom five-spoke wheels finished in a light gold shade.

The interior may be the standout feature. Dark Night Blue leather covers most of the cabin, complemented by Bordeaux Red and Pebble Grey stitching. Denim-inspired inserts appear on the seats and door panels, while the floor mats feature a black-and-white cowhide pattern.

And just like Woody's Carrera T, the illuminated door sills display a fitting catchphrase when the doors open: "Yee Haw!"

Photos by: Porsche Photos by: Porsche

Buzz's 911 GT3 RS

As detailed as Woody's and Jessie's cars are, Buzz Lightyear's might be the most dramatic of the trio. Appropriately, Porsche chose a 911 GT3 RS equipped with the Weissach Package to represent everyone's favorite Space Ranger.

The design closely mirrors Buzz's famous space suit. The body and wheels are finished in white, while hand-painted green and purple accents recreate the suit's signature color scheme. Even the massive rear wing has been styled to evoke Buzz's deployable wings.

Buzz Lightyear's Porsche 911 GT3 RS Photo by: Porsche

The details continue throughout the exterior. Graphics inside the hood vent mimic the buttons on Buzz's chest panel, the Space Ranger logo sits prominently ahead of the windshield, and Buzz's "Lightyear" name tag appears on the hood.

The cabin receives the same treatment, with purple and green accents throughout. Naturally, the illuminated door sills feature Buzz's most famous line: "To Infinity and Beyond." And there are special Space Ranger easter eggs throughout the interior.

Bob Pauley, one of Pixar's lead production artists and a key figure in the creation of Buzz Lightyear, explained why the GT3 RS was the obvious choice:

'Buzz Lightyear, when he shows up on the scene, is a big threat to Woody because he is the coolest toy. And so when we're doing the car—well, what is the coolest one? 911 GT3 RS. So there wasn't a lot of discussion there. It was like, that's it. Of course, it's got the cool wing on the back, which is such a Buzz Lightyear thing. So, this was so much fun… and it just translates so well to this car. So it was kind of a joy to work on.'

What do you think?

All three cars will be sold together, with the proceeds going to three different charities—Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, the American Red Cross, and Starlight Children’s Foundation.

Photos by: Porsche Photos by: Porsche

Motor1's Take: If the goal was to bring Toy Story characters into the Porsche universe, Porsche and Pixar absolutely nailed it. Each car captures its character's personality without feeling gimmicky, resulting in three of the most imaginative one-off 911s we've seen in years.

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy