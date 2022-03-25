Less than 24 hours after Jeep’s online configurator leaked early details about the brand’s new inline-six-cylinder gasoline engine, the Hurricane twin-turbo motor makes its full and official debut. Designed to match the output of the larger V8 units, the new 3.0-liter straight-six is up to 15 percent more efficient than an eight-cylinder engine and Jeep will sell it in two power stages, depending on the application.

Let’s get straight to the numbers. In standard form, the new 3.0 twin-turbo engine delivers “more than” 400 horsepower (294 kilowatts) and 450 pound-feet (610 Newton-meters) of torque. This version is optimized for the best fuel economy and uses cooled exhaust gas circulation. The High Output variant, in turn, is good for “more than” 500 hp (368 kW) and 575 lb-ft (780 Nm) with the promise of delivering “significant” fuel economy during heavy loads, such as towing.

The foundation for the new 3.0 I6 is a deep-skirt cast-aluminum block with a structural aluminum alloy oil pan. Jeep has installed two low-inertia, high-flow turbochargers, each feeding three cylinders. Fuel is provided by a high-pressure direct fuel injection system with a single pimp for the standard version and two pumps for the more powerful one, actuated by a dedicated chain-driven shaft. Both versions come as standard fitted with a start-stop system that cuts emissions in urban use.

As a result of the hardware solutions, Jeep says the new engine delivers a flat torque curve with the engine maintaining at least 90 percent of its peak torque from 2,350 rpm all the way to its red line. The architecture of the inline-six unit makes it suitable for future integration of electric support, which means a hybrid Hurricane engine could deliver even more power and less harmful emissions.

Jeep explains the exact output numbers will vary depending on the application with the first vehicles powered by the Hurricane engine expected to reach dealerships later this year. The Grand Wagoneer is going to be among the first to receive it and there have been rumors about the next-generation Dodge Challenger and Charger also getting it as a more efficient and eco-friendly alternative to today’s V8.