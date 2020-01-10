Design ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 9/10

Clean, elegant lines and the liberal use of chrome trim worked in the 1950s, and as the Aviator proves, they work today too. This is a handsome design, from its high beltline to its sophisticated fascia to the attractive lighting effect that spreads across its wide rear taillight when unlocking.

The Aviator’s best angles are from the side and the rear three-quarter, where viewers can appreciate the beautiful interaction between the floating roof’s pleasantly sloping silhouette and the prominent, chrome-adorned beltline. This is a classic design detail meant to emphasize a vehicle’s sporty, rear-wheel-drive nature, although the Aviator uses it without the accompanying fender haunches found on more performance-focused vehicles.

The sides of this vehicle are pleasantly styled and elegant, rather than overtly sporty. That’s fine, as the subtly flared wheel arches, lower character line (that crease in the sheetmetal down low), and more prominent shoulder line (the curve of the metal below the beltline) are interesting enough without additional design flourishes. And I gotta say, I dig Lincoln’s move to badging in the side grilles. Not only does it add some pop to these otherwise pointless styling details, but it shows the brand values its newly non-alphanumeric names. Putting “AVIATOR” in big, bold font high on the sides of a vehicle and surrounding it with chrome is handsome as hell.

Also handsome as hell: the Aviator’s cabin. Lincoln’s clean, simple approach to the exterior extends to the interior as well. The interior eschews the complicated shapes or questionable design interactions of rival Cadillac’s models in favor of clean touches and design details. Rectangular climate control vents look like they could have come from a 1965 Continental and fit in neatly with the horizontal orientation of the dash. The high center console is a modern touch, though, and contributes to a cockpit-like feel. Attractive leather work and clean, dark woods clash slightly with the plastic switchgear and occasionally flimsy feeling controls, though. That’s a minor complaint in an otherwise gorgeous cabin, although I’ll note it’s not the sort of thing you’d find in an equivalent German SUV like the Audi Q7.