In its first generation, the Infiniti QX60 (nee JX35) was definitely a vehicle that existed. Among three-row, luxury crossovers, it was one of them. If you were shopping for a ride, the QX60 was something you could buy. Yeah, this is all incredibly faint praise, but it speaks to the QX60's position in the segment – unremarkable, unmemorable, and otherwise invisible relative to the three-rows from Acura, Audi, or Volvo.

So there's nowhere to go but up, and dear reader, that's just what the 2022 Infiniti QX60 does. Once again sharing its platform with the Nissan Pathfinder, Infiniti's three-rower receives a dramatic glow up, smoothing out the Pathfinder's chonky, squared-off body and attaching a gorgeous cabin while retaining the tech and powertrain of Nissan's hugely improved family hauler. This mid-size CUV is finally worth remembering, even if the end product behaves a lot like the Pathfinder.

Quick Stats 2022 Infiniti QX60 Autograph AWD Engine: 3.5-liter V6 Output: 295 Horsepower / 270 Pound-Feet Seating Capacity: 6 Cargo Volume: 14.5 / 41.6 / 75.4 Cubic Feet As-Tested Price: $65,175

Design ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 9/10

Exterior Color: Deep Bordeaux

Interior Color: Saddle Brown

Wheel Size: 20 Inch

In my humble opinion, Infiniti is building some of the prettiest cars on the market and that includes the QX60. Taking after the appropriately named QX Inspiration concept, this six-seater does an expert job of hiding its relationship with the Pathfinder while softening some of Infiniti's odder design touches. This Infiniti ditches the kinked C/D-pillar treatment found on the QX50, Q50 sedan, and Q60 coupe, opting for a simpler floating roof design vertically bookended by subtle kicks in the chrome trim at the roofline and beltline.

The fascia is refined and attractive, with slim headlights and a sizable grille. Infiniti exercised restraint with brightwork – it could have added tinsel to the grille and lateral intakes, but the black diamond pattern is tasteful. Ditto the subtle “INFINITI” embossing that’s barely visible on the bottom section of the chromed grille surround. But that's also one of four different wordmarks on this car's exterior, along with the lower side sills and tailgate. It's a touch excessive, particularly at the back.

That rear logotype is especially disappointing because it fusses up the QX60's otherwise pretty tail. The slim taillights wrap around the rear fenders, with a black glossy strip tying the two units together. The attractive tailgate and black finish of the contrasting roof are classy touches, but their impact is harder to spot on the Deep Bordeaux paint, so I'd likely order a lighter shade to highlight the QX60's butt (Grand Blue or Warm Titanium, for example).

But there's no question on the interior color scheme I'd choose – this Saddle Brown is gorgeous. More tan than brown, the Autograph-only semi-aniline leather feels rich and is seemingly everywhere, boasting a gorgeous diamond-quilted pattern on the dash and seats. I wish the stitchwork extended to the sizable door inserts, which are a pleasant mix of black and tan, but alas. White piping provides a nice flash of color, while restrained ambient lighting and a slim strip of open-pore wood top the dash. Neatly integrated climate vents are a pleasant touch too.

Still, much of the switchgear here feels identical to the Nissan Pathfinder. That includes the flimsy electric gear shifter and climate controls, which lack the solid action I expect in a luxury product. Likewise, the Nissan-sourced steering wheel and its dull, plastic buttons could be better. Those are my lone complaints in what is otherwise a brilliantly executed cabin.

Comfort ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 7/10

Seating Capacity: 6

Seating Configuration: 2 / 2 / 2

Cargo Capacity: 14.5 / 41.6 / 75.4 Cubic Feet

The Nissan sourcing comes through in QX60's ride quality, too. The Pathfinder has a pleasant and composed ride, but luxury badges deserve an even plusher experience that's absent in the QX60. There's too much harshness over rough roads, with substantial bumps even causing some lateral movement as the suspension struggles to cope. There's a fair amount of suspension noise too, although cranking the surprisingly competent Bose audio system quashes much of that. At the same time, there's little tire roar or wind noise. If you live somewhere without a punishing freeze/thaw, the QX60's ride might even be competitive.

Ride aside, there's much to recommend about the QX60's comfort. The seats offer the commanding height crossover customers crave, with plenty of padding and a fair amount of lateral support. The front chairs only adjust eight ways, although that's enough for most folks to get comfortable. Standard heating and cooling on the range-topping Autograph trim improve matters, although the Autograph-exclusive front massagers are among the worst I've tested – relatively loud and limited in their range of operation, Infiniti deserves credit for pushing the envelope. It just should have pushed a little further.

The second-row captain's chairs drop the massagers and cooling, but retain standard heating. They're a fine place to lounge out on a long journey, with a fixed center console providing enough storage space for a pair of drinks. They also flip and tilt forward, allowing a sizable entryway to the third row. With just 28.0 inches of legroom and 35.7 inches of headroom, the rearmost chairs are only acceptable for adults you don't like very much. They'd accommodate a pair of kids well enough, though. Here's how the QX60 shakes out relative to its chief rivals that offer a standard third row.

Technology & Connectivity ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 8/10

Center Display: 12.3-inch Touchscreen

Instrument Cluster Display: 12.3-inch

Wireless Apple CarPlay or Android Auto: Yes (CarPlay only)

Much as the ride hews closely to the script set by Nissan, so to does the tech suite. That's okay, though, as the updated Pathfinder's infotainment and digital instrument cluster are responsive, attractive, and easy to figure out. The 12.3-inch touchscreen responds readily to inputs, although a redundant physical knob behind the gear lever provides an interface if the screen feels too far away (which it does for folks with shorter arms). If you opt for the touchscreen, a bank of icons at the bottom of the display allows quick access to different pages, making navigation easy.

The digital cluster, meanwhile, also spans 12.3 inches, but like the Pathfinder and Rogue, is merely an all-screen riff on Nissan's old productivity display. Drivers can tap the direction pads on the steering wheel to browse various info pages, covering everything from drive data and audio info to navigation directions and the status of the active safety systems. The Autograph trim complements this arrangement with a 10.8-inch head-up display that's bright and clear, although (and I'm feeling like a broken record) a set of polarized sunglasses renders the HUD useless.

Infiniti makes only a few technology allowances for second and third-row passengers. In the second row, there are two USB inputs – one A and one C. The third row has but one USB-A. That's on the lighter side compared to some rivals. Also, I wish Infiniti would just take the plunge and go all USB-C, considering that's the standard format for Apple iPads and other tablets.

Performance & Handling ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 5/10

Engine: 3.5-liter V6

Output: 295 Horsepower / 270 Pound-Feet

Transmission: Nine-Speed Automatic

The QX60 is thoroughly ordinary to drive. The lone powertrain setup – and stop me if you've heard this one before – is a straight port from the Pathfinder. In fact, it's a carryover engine from the last-generation Pathfinder/QX60. The 3.5-liter V6 packs 295 horsepower and 270 pound-feet of torque, which is enough to outgun the base turbocharged four-cylinder in the Audi Q7 (248 hp/273 lb-ft), but pales in comparison to that model's optional 335-hp, 369-lb-ft turbocharged 3.0-liter V6.

The engine takes a moment to hit its stride, with lax performance off the line that builds into a pleasant crescendo. Mid-range punch is adequate, but powering ahead in the QX60 doesn't really inspire – passing and merging on the highway requires a fair amount of pedal. Thankfully, this engine sounds far better than other members of the Nissan VQ family, with a refined, almost sonorous soundtrack. It's classic naturally aspirated V6, while also lacking the whining or droning of Nissan/Infiniti's old 3.7-liter V6.

I wish Infiniti had taken the opportunity to turbocharge the QX60, both to improve performance and distinguish its three-row from Nissan's. Either the QX50's variable-compression turbo four or the Q50 sedan's twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter would be a big improvement. That said, at least Nissan/Infiniti dropped the old continuously variable transmission for a nine-speed automatic. It's quicker to engage off the line and far better behaved under heavy throttle than the CVT.

As this is a three-row luxury crossover, the handling is uninspiring. There's noticeable body roll in even relaxed cornering and an overall sense of detachment both through the chassis and the steering. The Audi Q7 boasts better body control and the Acura MDX is a more willing dance partner, but if you're shopping in this segment, overall agility probably isn't high on your list.

Safety ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 9/10

Driver Assistance Level: SAE Level 2 (Hands-On)

NHTSA Rating: Not Rated

IIHS Rating: Not Rated

The ProPilot active safety suite is standard on all but the base QX60 and includes “Navi Link,” which can automatically adjust the speed based on changes in the speed limit and approaching curves. As with other Nissan/Infiniti products, it's an excellent, all-encompassing suite that activates at the push of a button. My only annoyance is the incessant beeping that informs the driver the system is active. And with the lack of automatic lane changes, you'll hear the sound regularly, as ProPilot disengages at the start of a change and reengages once the maneuver is complete.

Beyond ProPilot, the QX60 Autograph adds a rear-camera mirror. Especially with every seat filled, it provides crystal-clear rearward visibility.

Fuel Economy ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 8/10

City: 20 MPG

Highway: 25 MPG

Combined: 22 MPG

The thriftiest QX60 is the front-driver, returning 21 miles per gallon city, 26 highway, and 23 combined on Premium fuel. Adding all-wheel drive drops each of those scores by a point each. Here's how the QX60 matches up to the competition.

Fuel Economy City Highway Combined Infiniti QX60 AWD 20 MPG 25 MPG 22 MPG Acura MDX SH-AWD 19 MPG 25 MPG 21 MPG Audi Q7 55 TFSI 18 MPG 23 MPG 20 MPG Cadillac XT6 AWD 3.6 18 MPG 25 MPG 21 MPG Land Rover Discovery P360 18 MPG 24 MPG 21 MPG Lincoln Aviator 17 MPG 24 MPG 20 MPG Volvo XC90 T6 AWD 19 MPG 27 MPG 22 MPG

It's worth noting that, aside from the Acura MDX, all of the QX60's competitors are available with a thriftier four-cylinder engines. The Volvo XC90, meanwhile, offers a plug-in hybrid powertrain, while Land Rover's V6 packs a mild hybrid setup that easily outguns the QX without sacrificing much at the pump. With gas prices creeping ever higher, those more efficient engines might be prudent investments.

Pricing ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 5/10

Base Price: $46,850 + $1,025 Destination

Trim Base Price: $61,375

As-Tested Price: $65,175

Prices for the 2022 QX60 start at $47,875, including a $1,025 destination charge. Add $2,000 to that figure to score all-wheel drive, except on the top-of-the-line Autograph trim, where sending power to all four wheels carries a $2,900 premium for some reason. If you want the QX60 Autograph with all-wheel drive featured here, plan on ponying up $64,275 before options. Thankfully, the only items on the options sheet are flashier paints – there are five $695 options, including the only monotone color scheme. The Deep Bordeaux and Black Obsidian found here is the lone $900 option. Out the door, this QX60 demands $65,175.

In general, the QX60's pricing is extremely competitive, landing squarely in the middle of the pack in most cases, even if the price tag is a few thousand dollars above the segment average. The base model is the most affordable product in the class, and even this Autograph trim undercuts the top-spec models from Audi, Land Rover, Lincoln, and Volvo. It's worth noting, though, that each of those vehicles outguns the QX60's V6 in a straight line. Here's how the flagship three-rows from each brand shake out.

Pricing Breakdown Base Price + Destination Trim Base Price 2022 Infiniti QX60 $46,850 + $1,025 $64,275 (Autograph AWD) 2022 Acura MDX $50,200 + $1,045 $62,995 (Advance SH-AWD) 2022 Audi Q7 $57,500 + $1,195 $74,495 (Prestige 55 TFSI) 2022 Cadillac XT6 $48,595 + $1,195 $56,190 (Premium Luxury AWD) 2022 Land Rover Discovery $56,600 + $1,350 $72,850 (R-Dynamic HSE P360) 2022 Lincoln Aviator $51,780 + $1,195 $80,780 (Black Label) 2022 Volvo XC90 $50,900 + $1,095 $65,695 (Inscription T6 AWD)

Still, I'd consider the QX60 a solid value. The interior and exterior are among the best in the class when it comes to design and styling, and the active safety gear and driver aids are tough to beat. It's an easy match for similarly priced products like the Cadillac XT6 and Acura MDX. Still, it's hard to look at this $65,000 QX60 and pass on the mechanically and technologically identical Pathfinder Platinum, which will save you around $15,000. But if you absolutely need a luxury badge, the QX60 is a smart choice.

