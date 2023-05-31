The configurator for the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander is now online so that you can build your ideal example of the new three-row SUV. Prices start at $44,405 after the $1,335 destination fee, but the top trim with every option and accessory is $65,203.

The table below shows the trim-by-trim pricing for the Grand Highlander:

Trim Level Price After $1,335 Destination Fee Grand Highlander XLE FWD $44,405 Grand Highlander XLE AWD $46,005 Grand Highlander Limited FWD $49,195 Grand Highlander Limited AWD $50,795 Grand Highlander Platinum AWD $54,880 Grand Highlander XLE Hybrid FWD $46,005 Grand Highlander XLE Hybrid AWD $47,605 Grand Highlander Limited Hybrid AWD $52,395 Grand Highlander Limited Hybrid MAX AWD $55,375 Grand Highlander Platinum Hybrid MAX AWD $59,460

Gallery: 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander First Drive Review

72 Photos

The range-topping Platinum Hybrid Max grade comes with quite a few amenities as standard features. It comes with things like a foot-activated hatchback, panoramic moonroof, digital rearview mirror, interior ambient lighting, heated and ventilated front and second-row seats, and an 11-speaker JBL stereo.

This model comes with an electrically assisted, turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder with a total system output of 362 horsepower. It hooks up to a six-speed automatic. It can tow up to 5,000 pounds.

Seven exterior colors are available. Celestial Silver Metallic, Midnight Black Metallic, Coastal Cream, Storm Cloud, and Blueprint are no-cost options. Ruby Flare Pearl and Wind Chill Pearl are each $425.

Three upholstery shades are available. They are Black leather and Ultrasuede, Light Gray leather and Ultrasuede, and Portobello leather and Ultrasuede.

Most of the additional cost comes from the accessories. There are available pieces like wheel locks, all-weather floor mats, black emblems, door edge guards, paint protection film, an integrated dashcam, mudguards, a roof rack, a tow hitch, and more.

The Grand Highlander will go on sale this summer.

Here's the regular Highlander: