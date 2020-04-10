Comfort ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 10/10

It's a three-row Mercedes-Benz SUV. Was there ever any doubt it'd earn perfect marks here? There really isn't a bad place in this cabin. The front chairs are monumentally comfortable, with ample support and a huge range of adjustability. There's three-stage heating and ventilation, heated armrests, and a massage function for the seats. Sightlines are excellent in every direction, too. The GLS' driver's seat is a fantastic place to spend a day.

The middle row is even better. A total of 41.9 inches of legroom (almost two inches more than you get in a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class) make for ample sprawling space. This rear bench isn't as comfortable as the front chairs, although opting for the no-cost captain's chairs would make the difference between front and back negligible – heating, ventilation, and massagers are optional here too. Even the third row is tolerable for adults during short stints. The 34.6 inches of leg space is behind the hulking Lincoln Navigator, but only by 1.5 inches – thank the GLS' slightly longer wheelbase, which makes up for the big American being about five inches longer overall.

With the standard 21-inch wheels, the GLS is whisper quiet on the road. There's little tire or road noise – the only sounds that enter the cabin are from the delicious V8 under the hood. The ride is as smooth as it is quiet thanks to the standard air suspension,which renders road imperfections irrelevant. There are cars with better rides, but they typically cost several times the GLS' $100,000 starting price.

Luggage volume is immense, too, although the GLS does struggle with cargo when all three seats are in place. There's at least 17.4 cubic feet of space with the power-operated rear seats up, but that swells to 42.7 with the third-row down and 84.7 cubes with the second and third rows flat. Looking back at the Navigator, what starts as slightly more space quickly grows to significantly more (19.3/57.5/103.3 cubic feet). The Navigator also offers a long-wheelbase model, which annihilates the GLS on the cargo front. As for one of its German rivals, the GLS trades blows with the new kid on the block, the BMW X7 – the Merc has a higher minimum, but lower maximums (12.8 / 48.6 / 90.4 cubic feet).