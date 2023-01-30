Listen to this article

Verdict

8.3 / 10

The 2023 Mazda CX-9 doesn't necessarily tick all the right boxes. It isn't the roomiest or most efficient three-row, nor does it have the latest and greatest in-car tech like some of its rivals. If you're looking purely for an SUV that nails the family-hauling basics, there are better options out there.

But for the shopper who values driving enjoyment – maybe someone who already has a Miata in their garage – the CX-9 is a family hauler that won't make you feel like you're sacrificing. What the CX-9 lacks in legroom it makes up for in agility and quickness, and for a select handful of people, that makes this SUV the one to get.

A vehicle's ratings are relative only to its own segment and not the new-vehicle market as a whole. For more on how Motor1.com rates cars, click here.

Quick Stats 2023 Mazda CX-9 Signature
Engine: Turbocharged 2.5-liter I4
Output: 250 Horsepower / 320 Pound-Feet
Efficiency: 20 City / 26 Highway / 23 Combined
Base Price: $38,750 + $1,275 Destination
As-Tested: $50,780

Design

9/10
  • Exterior Color: Machine Gray
  • Interior Color: Parchment
  • Wheel Size: 20 Inches

The CX-9 is one of the best-looking three-row SUVs out there. It has slim headlights and a shapely grille, which affords it a sporty look up front, and a body that isn't too bulbous or boxy. It almost resembles an oversized CX-5, which is a good thing.

The top-end Signature model tested here sports Titanium Gray inserts in the grille, 20-inch wheels, and a clean Machine Gray paint job ($395). The interior feels very Mazda-esque with a driver-focused layout and an abundance of high-quality materials; gorgeous Parchment Nappa leather with quilted inserts covers the seats in this case, with genuine rosewood interior accents throughout.

Comfort

4/10
  • Seating Capacity: 7
  • Seating Configuration: 2 / 2 / 3
  • Cargo Capacity: 14.4 / 38.2 / 71.2 Cubic Feet

The CX-9 has a firm suspension that makes it more dynamic (more on that later), but it’s also harsher than some of the alternatives. The turbocharged four-cylinder engine can be a bit rumbly as the tachometer sweeps higher, too, and it is clearly audible throughout the cabin.

The front seats are soft and supportive, but it almost feels like you're sitting on top of them rather than in them – the second-row captain’s chairs, weirdly, feel more form-fitting. And even though this is a three-row crossover, the second and third rows are among the most cramped in the class. Normal-sized adults won't be comfortable in the rearmost row for very long.

Interior Dimensions: Headroom, Front/Rear: Legroom, Front/Rear: Cargo Volume:
Mazda CX-9 40.1 / 38.5 / 35.4 Inches 41.0 / 39.4 / 29.7 Inches 14.4 / 38.2 / 71.2 Cubic Feet
Ford Explorer 40.7 / 40.5 / 38.9 Inches 43.0 / 39.0 / 32.2 Inches 18.2 / 47.9 / 87.8 Cubic Feet
Hyundai Palisade 40.7 / 40.1 / 37.8 Inches 40.9 / 38.4 / 31.9 Inches 18.0 / 45.8 / 86.4 Cubic Feet
Jeep Grand Cherokee L 39.8 / 39.9 / 37.3 Inches 41.3 / 39.4 / 30.3 Inches 17.2 / 46.9 / 84.6 Cubic Feet
Nissan Pathfinder 42.3 / 39.6 / 37.8 Inches 44.3 / 35.5 / 28.0 Inches 33.3 / 58.5 / 79.8 Cubic Feet

Technology & Connectivity

6/10
  • Center Display: 10.3-Inch Display
  • Instrument Cluster Display: None
  • Wireless Apple CarPlay or Android Auto: No

The CX-9 keeps it simple when it comes to technology, owing to its advanced age. Three analog gauges adorn the instrument cluster and a 10.3-inch infotainment screen is standard across the range – but it’s not a touchscreen. Mazda still opts for the rotary dial in the center console which makes navigating Apple CarPlay and Android Auto a bit clunky, but it works well otherwise. There’s also a wireless phone charger just behind the shifter that is standard across the board.

Performance & Handling

8/10
  • Engine: Turbocharged 2.5-liter I4
  • Output: 250 Horsepower / 320 Pound-Feet
  • Transmission: Six-Speed Automatic

There are very few three-rows that drive as well as the CX-9 – even some of the pricier luxury options don’t stack up. With generous low-end torque from its turbocharged four-cylinder engine, the CX-9 has more than enough power off the line (even if it technically does have less than some rivals). That engine pairs with a six-speed transmission that feels old by today’s standards, but it still shifts with decisiveness.

But more than power, Mazda tuned the suspension for agility. The CX-9 corners with minimal body roll and excellent composure. The steering is quick and accurate and provides excellent feedback from the road to your fingertips.

Safety

9/10
  • Driver Assistance Level: SAE Level 2 (Hands-On)
  • NHTSA Rating: 5 Stars
  • IIHS Rating: Top Safety Pick Plus

Mazda’s i-Activesense safety suite is standard on every CX-9 trim, and it includes things like automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keep assist, lane-centering, and even traffic sign recognition. Simply tick the cruise control button on the steering wheel and the CX-9 cruises comfortably with ample steering assist and excellent lane-centering tech.

Fuel Economy

7/10
  • City: 20 MPG
  • Highway: 26 MPG
  • Combined: 23 MPG
Efficiency: City: Highway: Combined:
2023 Mazda CX-9 AWD: 20 MPG 26 MPG 23 MPG
2023 Ford Explorer 2.3T AWD: 20 MPG 27 MPG 23 MPG
2023 Honda Pilot 3.5 AWD: 19 MPG 25 MPG 21 MPG
2023 Hyundai Palisade 3.8 AWD: 19 MPG 25 MPG 21 MPG
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L 3.6 AWD: 18 MPG 25 MPG 21 MPG
2023 Kia Tellurid 3.8 AWD: 18 MPG 24 MPG 21 MPG

Pricing

3/10
  • Base Price: $38,750 + $1,275 Destination
  • Trim Base Price: $49,735
  • As-Tested Price: $50,780

The CX-9 starts at $40,025 with the $1,275 destination fee included, but it will cost you at least $49,735 to get into the Signature trim tested here. With the lone factory option being the Machine Gray paint ($595) and a few accessories equipped, this one costs $50,780.

Even on the base CX-9, Mazda’s active safety suite comes standard, as does a power liftgate, leather seating, power-adjustable seating, and a push-button start. Upgrading to this Signature trim does add nicer Nappa leather and a console in the second row, among other features, but the nearly $10,000 premium doesn’t necessarily feel worth the cost of admission. And that’s even more damning considering what other options you can get at that price.

FAQs

Is The Mazda CX-9 A Luxury Car?

No, the Mazda CX-9 is not a luxury car but it does have premium features. The top-end Signature model boasts Nappa leather seating surfaces.

Which Is Bigger The CX-5 Or The CX-9?

The Mazda CX-9 is bigger than the CX-5; the latter is a compact two-row while the former is a full-size three-row. The CX-9 stretches out to 199.4 inches long while the CX-5 is only 180.1 inches long.

Is The Mazda CX-9 Being Discontinued?

No, the Mazda CX-9 was recently updated for the 2021 model year complete with a facelift and upgrades to the interior.

2023 Mazda CX-9 Signature

Engine Turbocharged 2.5-liter I4
Output 250 Horsepower / 310 Pound-Feet
Transmission Six-Speed Automatic
Drive Type All-Wheel Drive
Efficiency 20 City / 26 Highway / 23 Combined
Weight 4,301 Pounds
Seating Capacity 7
Cargo Volume 14.4 / 71.2 Cubic Feet
Towing 3,500 Pounds
Base Price $38,750 + $1,275 Destination
Trim Base Price $49,735
As-Tested Price $50,780
Jeff Perez
By: Jeff Perez
