In January, Buick revealed the revamped Enclave, though it only showed off the SUV’s new exterior. The brand offered just two photos of the redesign while providing no information about what else would change for the 2022 model year. Today, Buick is ready to give us a full rundown of the tweaks coming to the model, though they are all relatively minor as this is a mid-cycle refresh for the popular SUV.

The most significant change is its exterior design. The 2022 Enclave receives a larger grille, redesigned front and rear bumpers, slim LED daytime running lights, new headlights positioned low in the grille, and revamped taillights. The profile looks unchanged compared to the outgoing model; however, the SUV will receive new wheel design options, including a unique 20-inch one. Buick provided photos of the high-end Avenir trim, which will get unique front and rear fascias, a unique grille, and other exclusive goodies inside and out.

Gallery: 2022 Buick Enclave

24 Photos

We had expected the Enclave to get a significant interior overhaul, though that isn’t the case. The interior is virtually unchanged in the 2022 model except for the center console, which has the new push-button electronic transmission gear selector. Buick says the model will receive premium soft-touch materials throughout, though we expect the nicest ones will find their way into the Avenir trim. The Avenir will receive heated and ventilated massaging front seats, unique interior trim and seat patterns, adaptive cruise control, and enhanced automatic emergency braking.

Buick is also giving the Enclave several safety features as standard: automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane-keep assist, automatic high-beams, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and rear parking sensors. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also standard kit. The 2022 Enclave will roll onto dealer lots with the same 310-horsepower (231-kilowatt) 3.6-liter V6 and nine-speed automatic transmission that propels the current model. Front-wheel drive is standard, with all-wheel drive offered as an available option.