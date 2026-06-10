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No, This Isn't The C9 Corvette

Screenshots were circulating claiming to be the C9 Corvette, but we've since confirmed that's not the case.

Rumored C9 Corvette Image
Photo by: NBC News / YouTube
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By: Jeff Perez
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the breakdown

  • Images circulating online supposedly showed the next-generation Corvette C9.
  • The renderings appeared briefly in an NBC News interview with GM CEO Mary Barra.
  • Chevrolet confirmed to Motor1 that the vehicle shown in the video was the CX Concept, not the upcoming C9 Corvette.

We get it—everyone is very excited about what comes next for the iconic Chevrolet Corvette. With the arrival of the latest Grand Sport model, the C8's run is clearly nearing its final chapter, and it's only a matter of time before a faster, more advanced C9 takes its place.

The biggest question isn't just how much power the C9 might make, but also what the next-generation Corvette could look like. Unfortunately, we still don't have an answer. That said, several outlets recently posted images claiming to be the new C9. We were skeptical, to say the least.

The screenshots come from an NBC News video featuring General Motors CEO Mary Barra (which you can see below). During the interview, the camera briefly captures several behind-the-scenes moments inside GM's design studios. In one shot, a computer screen displays digital renderings of what outlets have claimed to be the next Corvette.

But, as expected, it’s not the C9 at all. Sorry to burst everyone’s bubble.

The car in question is the Corvette CX Concept, which Chevy debuted last year during Monterey Car Week. Just to be sure (even though we were pretty confident), Motor1 reached out to Chevrolet, and a company spokesperson confirmed our suspicions:

'You are exactly correct. The car shown in that article and video is the CX concept.'

Chevrolet Corvette CX and CX.R Vision Gran Turismo Concepts

Chevrolet Corvette CX Concept

Photos by: Chevrolet
Chevrolet Corvette CX and CX.R Vision Gran Turismo Concepts

Chevrolet Corvette CX Concept

Photos by: Chevrolet

So there you have it. As fun as it would be to believe Chevrolet slipped an early C9 teaser into an NBC News segment, that's not the case. Could the C9 take cues from the CX and other Corvette concepts we've seen recently? Absolutely. But the real next-generation Corvette remains under wraps.

What do you think?
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We'll have to wait a little longer to see what Chevy has planned.

Motor1's Take: The moment we saw the footage, we figured it wasn't the C9. The proportions, surfacing, and overall shape matched the CX Concept we've already seen. As it turns out, that's exactly what it was.

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