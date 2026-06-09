Audi's Mid-Size SUV Gets A Major Overhaul For 2027

the breakdown 2027 Audi Q7 arrives with US-spec adaptive Digital Matrix LED headlights and advanced lighting tech throughout.

The redesigned cabin features higher-end materials, smarter tech, and available six- or seven-passenger seating.

Twin-turbo V6 and V8 powertrains deliver up to 591 horsepower and a 3.7-second 0-60 mph time.

The Audi Q7 arrived here in the States back in 2007. The luxury SUV served the four-ring fanbase well with strong sales across its lifecycle. Audi updated the Q7 back in 2016, with more modern styling, fresh powertrains, and new tech. Sales of the second-gen Q7 climbed even higher.

We can prepare for more of the same, then, with the new third-generation Audi Q7.

The 2027 Audi Q7 features a pair of potent powertrain options, tremendous tech inside and out, and the best interior work the brand has delivered to date. The Q7, as well as the more powerful SQ7, are here to level up Audi’s SUV lineup.

2027 Audi Q7 Photo by: Audi

Adaptive Lights For The US

Up front, the Q7 features Digital Matrix LED headlights with adaptive driving beam capability. This Q7 marks the first time we get such tech here in the States, and Audi had to reinvent its own smart lighting tech to make it work. You can basically run your vehicle with the high beams always ready to go, while the Q7 figures out how, when, and where to apply them.

Your forward visibility improves while the system also reduces glare for oncoming motorists. It’s truly a win-win nighttime driving experience.

Photos by: Audi Photos by: Audi

Out back, the taillights can be set to display one of eight digital signatures. Meanwhile, the turn signals actually project a pattern on the ground when you activate your blinker. It seems a bit silly, but adding clearer signals for directional changes is a good thing.

Audi’s design team did strong work across the totality of the Q7’s 118.0-inch wheelbase. We’re finally reaching an era with less creasework being smashed into the bodies of too many vehicles. But the news for this latest Q7 arrives with the lights—front, rear, and even the side markers all featuring ingenious illumination technology.

Elevated Interior Experience

Audi will offer the Q7 with a choice between a six or seven-passenger setup. Basically, you either get a bench or captain’s chairs in that second row. Opt for the captain’s chairs, which mirror the comfort of the front row thrones, and your Q7 becomes a rolling cabin of comfort. The seats are excellent, both properly bolstered and plush.

There’s an excellent lack of piano black trim to be found. Instead, Audi opts for more premium inlays and open-pore woods. That one touch helps elevate the overall feeling of luxury inside the Q7.

Photos by: Audi Photos by: Audi

On the tech front, however, my favorite touch has to be the pair of Qi wireless chargers that actually work. They utilize MagSafe tech so your phone stays connected to the power source; they’re raised so your camera bump has space, and the chargers are also cooled.

Speaking of cool, you’ll either love or hate the panoramic sunroof, which can be upgraded to feature personalized ambient lighting. If you don’t care for the light show, I think you’ll at least appreciate the Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal layer, which lets you choose between an opaque and a transparent view across nine segments of the glass.

Q7 And SQ7 Specs

Audi isn’t simply rolling out a new Q7. The mid-size SUV arrives alongside a sportier SQ7 variant. We’ll get to that one in a moment, though, because the engine we’re getting in the Q7 is quite appealing as well: the twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V6.

That’s the same mill found in the prior-generation Audi RS5, in fact. Here in the Q7, it’s good for 429 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque. Audi says that’s enough oomph to get the Q7 from 0-60 miles per hour in just 4.8 seconds.

But if that’s not enough, step on up to the SQ7 with its twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. This one is the mill found in the pre-facelifted Audi RS6 Avant, and in the SQ7, it delivers 591 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque.

Trim Engine Output 0-60 MPH 2027 Audi Q7 Twin-Turbo 2.9L V6 429 HP / 442 LB-FT 4.8 Seconds 2027 Audi SQ7 Twin-Turbo 4.0L V8 591 HP / 590 LB-FT 3.7 Seconds

Now you’re 0-60 mph time drops to just 3.7 seconds, and if you need to haul more than ass, the SQ7 can tow up to 7,700 pounds with the optional Audi towing package. The Q7 is rated to tow the same when properly equipped.

Each version comes fitted with an eight-speed Tiptronic gearbox and Quattro all-wheel drive. The SQ7 sets itself further apart, however, by making the Q7’s optional adaptive air suspension a standard feature. Both have fairly large brakes, nearly 15-inch front brakes for the Q7 and almost 16-inch front rotors on the SQ7, and Audi offers 20 to 22-inch wheel options for the Q7 while the SQ7 can be had with 22-inch or 23-inch hoops.

What do you think?

Both models will be built at Audi’s plant in Bratislava, where they have been since production began on the first-gen models way back in the fall of 2005. Audi says the Q7 and SQ7 will start arriving on dealer lots sometime in the fourth quarter of 2026. Pricing will be announced later this year.

21 Source: Audi

Motor1’s Take: The 2027 Audi Q7 looks like a significant step forward for the brand’s flagship SUV. Between the innovative lighting technology, thoughtfully upgraded interior, and strong powertrain lineup, Audi appears to have focused on meaningful improvements rather than just a styling refresh. If it drives as well as its specifications suggest, the new Q7 should remain one of the most compelling options in the luxury three-row SUV segment.

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