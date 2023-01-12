Listen to this article

Verdict 8.1 / 10

The 2022 Ford Expedition offers a lot of ways to play. On one end of the spectrum, the newest Timberline model leans into the popular soft-roading trend with all-terrain tires and a slight suspension lift. But on the opposite axis, the Stealth Performance Edition trim opts for a sportier aesthetic.

An option on the Expedition Limited, the Stealth Performance package forgoes off-road tires and roof racks for blacked-out wheels and lower-profile rubber instead – but with the same added power. The high-output twin-turbocharged V6 finds its way under the hood, and as the term “stealth” implies, the exterior design helps this big SUV fly under the radar.

Quick Stats: 2022 Ford Expedition Limited 4x4 Stealth Performance Engine: Twin-Turbocharged 3.5-Liter V6 Output: 440 Horsepower / 510 Pound-Feet Drive Type: Four-Wheel Drive Efficiency: 16 City / 22 Highway / 18 Combined As-Tested Price: $83,000

Design ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 6/10

Exterior Color: Infinite Blue

Interior Color: Black w/Red

Wheel Size: 22 Inches

The Expedition’s clean, simple overall design lacks the identifiability of alternatives like the Chevrolet Tahoe and even the Jeep Wagoneer. At least the $495 Infinite Blue paint job is a lovely hue and the addition of that aforementioned Stealth Performance package – albeit an expensive option at $9,880 – adds more aggressive features like black-painted 22-inch wheels, a blacked-out grille, and other darkened elements.

The all-black leather interior isn't all that interesting and offers very little in the way of accenting. At least all of the materials feel high-quality on this Limited trim, and the Stealth Performance package adds a subtle red stitching to the seats, which is a nice touch. But the technology is what's bound to draw the eye; the combination of a 15.5-inch vertical touchscreen and a fully digital instrument cluster make the Expedition feel more tech-forward than some of the alternatives.

Comfort ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 9/10

Seating Capacity: 7

Seating Configuration: 2 / 2/ 3

Cargo Capacity: 20.9 / 63.6 / 104.6 Cubic Feet

The Expedition has a cushy ride and is decently comfortable to drive over long stretches. The leather seats in this Platinum model aren’t necessarily form-fitting, but they do have excellent bolstering, ample power adjustability, and even a massage function on this Platinum trim.

In-vehicle storage is another big plus for the Expedition; there are cubbies and pockets everywhere while the center console is cavernous. There isn’t as much space behind the third as other three-row SUVs – even unibodies like the Kia Telluride – but the power-folding back seat provides a fully flat floor so you can load up larger cargo with relative ease.

Interior Dimensions Headroom, Front/Rear: Legroom, Front/Rear: Cargo Volume: 2022 Ford Expedition 42.0 / 40.0 / 37.3 Inches 43.9 / 41.5 / 36.1 Inches 20.9 / 63.6 / 104.6 Cubic Feet 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe 42.3 / 38.9 / 38.2 Inches 44.5 / 42.0 / 34.9 Inches 25.5 / 72.6 / 122.9 Cubic Feet 2023 Jeep Wagoneer 41.3 / 40.0 / 39.0 Inches 40.9 / 42.7 / 36.6 Inches 27.4 / 70.9 / 94.2 Cubic Feet 2022 Nissan Armada 40.9 / 40.0 / 36.4 Inches 41.9 / 41.0 / 28.4 Inches 16.5 / 49.9 / 95.4 Cubic Feet 2023 Toyota Sequoia 39.2 / 38.4 / 35.6 Inches 41.2 / 39.2 / 33.7 Inches 22.3 / 49.0 / 86.9 Cubic Feet

Technology & Connectivity ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 8/10

Center Display: 15.5-Inch Touchscreen

Instrument Cluster Display: 12.4 inches

Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto: Yes/Yes

Buyers looking for excellent tech should tick the option for the 15.5-inch vertical touchscreen with Sync 4, as opposed to the standard 12.0-inch display. Identical to what Ford includes in the Mustang Mach-E, this screen is clean and concise, with almost every basic function accessible via one tap. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as embedded navigation are also standard. The 12.4-inch digital instrument cluster is excellent, too, with any number of configurability options.

Performance & Handling ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 6/10

Engine: Twin-Turbocharged 3.5-Liter V6

Output: 440 Horsepower / 510 Pound-Feet

Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic

Opting for the Stealth Performance package adds more oomph to the twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6. The output jumps from 380 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque on the standard models to 440 hp and 510 lb-ft here. Paired with a 10-speed transmission and an optional four-wheel-drive system, this Expedition has some hustle. It accelerates off the line with tons of torque and still delivers substantial power higher up in the rev range. Even at highway speeds, you won’t need to bury your foot in the pedal to complete a pass.

But because the Expedition has such a cushy ride, it’s less than stellar in the handling department. The steering feel is quick and precise, but there’s a ton of body roll. The Tahoe and Wagoneer are both a bit better in the corners with their optional air suspensions equipped.

Safety ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 8/10

Driver Assistance Level: SAE Level 2 (Hands-On)

NHTSA Rating: Five Stars

IIHS Rating: Not Rated

Automatic emergency braking, automatic high-beam headlights, and lane-keep assist are the few active safety features that come standard on the Expedition. Even on this Limited trim, you’ll have to pay at least $1,705 for Co-Pilot 360 Assist 2.0, which includes adaptive cruise control with lane centering, and more. But when equipped, Ford’s Co-Pilot active safety suite does a great job of keeping the vehicle safe. Buyers looking for more safety can access Ford’s level 2 hands-free BlueCruise system by opting for the top-end Platinum trim.

Fuel Economy ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 7/10

City: 16

Highway: 22

Combined: 18

Efficiency: City: Highway: Combined: 2022 Ford Expedition Limited 4x4 Stealth Performance 16 MPG 22 MPG 18 MPG 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe 6.2L 4x4 14 MPG 19 MPG 16 MPG 2022 GMC Yukon 6.2L 4x4 14 MPG 19 MPG 16 MPG 2023 Jeep Wagoneer TT 3.0L 4x4 16 MPG 23 MPG 19 MPG 2022 Nissan Armada 5.6L 4x4 13 MPG 18 MPG 15 MPG 2023 Toyota Sequoia TT 3.4L 4x4 19 MPG 22 MPG 20 MPG

Pricing ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 4/10

Base Price: $53,375 + $1,795 Destination

Trim Base Price: $68,750

As-Tested Price: $83,000

The base Expedition XL STX starts at $55,170 (with the $1,795 destination fee included), while the mid-range Limited model costs $68,750 out of the box. Our tester, with premium paint, a bigger screen, and the pricey Limited Stealth Performance package equipped costs a whopping $83,000 as-tested.

That’s a lot of money for a mid-range Expedition, especially when you consider the Lincoln Navigator starts at just over $81,000. Granted, the Tahoe and Wagoneer both get pretty pricey with options, too, but the Expedition’s lack of basic active safety features on the base models makes it a tougher sell.

