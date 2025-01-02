The Best New Supercars and Sports Cars Coming in 2025

For all the fear-mongering about cars becoming soulless transportation boxes, enthusiasts still have a lot to look forward to in 2025. This year is already proving to be one of the biggest in recent memory for debuts of new sports cars and supercars.

With the latest technology injecting its way into the realm of performance, you’ll find far more hybrids and electric cars on this list than, say, five years ago. But don’t think that’s a bad thing. Our favorite car of 2024 was a hybrid, and one of the best performance vehicles on the market right now is an all-electric hot hatch. With that in mind, here's what you can look forward to this year.

Best New Cars | Best New SUVs

Aston Martin Valhalla

Photo by: Aston Martin

$800,000 (est.)

Aston Martin has been teasing the mid-engine Valhalla supercar since 2019, when it showed off the first AM-RB 003 concept at the Geneva Motor Show. Now, after six years of Covid-related delays, the car is finally headed to production. Behind the cabin sits a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 making 817 horsepower, supplemented by three electric motors—two up front and one sandwiched in the eight-speed dual-clutch—to make a total of 1,065 horsepower. Only 999 will be built, each expected to start at $1 million.

Bentley Continental GT High Performance Hybrid

Photo by: Bentley

$256,900

Bentley is toning down its Continental GT Speed—but not by much—with the arrival of the High Performance Hybrid trim. It pairs the same twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 with a single electric motor for a total output of 671 horsepower. That’s just shy of the Conti GT Speed’s 771 hp, but it’s still plenty powerful. The new Continental GT goes on sale this year with a starting price of $265,900, and even comes with a Flying Spur equivalent.

BMW M2 CS

$90,000 (est.)

The M2 is the most enjoyable car BMW makes right now. It’s about to get even more exciting in 2025 thanks to a CS-branded model. The upcoming M2 CS has been spotted testing in camouflage over the past year, pointing to a debut sometime in 2025. We expect a bump in power from the twin-turbo straight-six engine to over 500 horses. And like other CS models, there should be upgrades to the brakes, suspension, and aerodynamics. Expect a big increase in price and limited availability, too.

Bugatti-Rimac Track Hypercar

Photo by: Bugatti

$1.0 Million+ (est.)

Bugatti and Rimac are two of the most technologically advanced supercar makers in the business, and as of 2021, the two have merged into one powerhouse organization. CEO Mate Rimac is forging ahead with the V-16 Bugatti Tourbillon, but he’s also teased another car—a collaboration between the two marques—that will combine Rimac’s battery tech with Bugatti’s cutting-edge performance and design. It’ll use a canopy-style cockpit with a single, centralized seat. Rimac has yet to reveal a name, but statements made by the CEO earlier this year sound promising. "We are building a track car, a single-seater that's going to be faster than any race car for most tracks. Faster than Formula 1, faster than Le Mans."

Chevrolet Corvette Zora

Photo by: Motor1

$200,000 (est.)

The long-rumored Zora should be the Corvette to end all Corvettes. Meant to sit atop the food chain, the Zora will likely use the 1,064-hp twin-turbo, flat-plane crank V-8 from the new ZR1 combined with the E-Ray’s front-axle electric motor. Chevy hasn’t confirmed any of this, but with some rough math, that should factor out to over 1,200 horses. Pair that with all-wheel drive grip, and you have one of the most extreme, capable supercars of the 21st century. We can hear the bald eagles screaming now.

Here's What We Know Chevrolet Corvette Zora: Everything We Know

DeLorean Alpha5

$150,000 (est.)

DeLorean is attempting to return to the world of new cars, and it’s using this striking sports coupe to lead the way. The Alpha5, first revealed in 2022, uses gullwing doors like the original DMC-12, and sports body lines by Italdesign. The company claims a 0-60 mph time of just 3.4 seconds and 300 miles of range for the all-electric four-seater. Theoretically, it should be out starting in 2025, though, with small manufacturers like this, it’s tough to tell what’s real and what’s not.

Dodge Charger Sixpack

Photo by: Dodge

$40,000 (est.)

First reactions to the all-electric Dodge Charger coupe have been lukewarm at best. Thankfully, there’s a more traditional gas-powered version on the horizon. Called the Sixpack, it’ll use Stellantis’s twin-turbocharged inline-six with your choice of 420-hp or 550-hp tunes. Sadly, both trims will be offered exclusively with an eight-speed automatic, and both get all-wheel drive as standard, making burnouts tough.

Ferrari Electric Supercar

Photo by: Motor1

$500,000 (est.)

The words Ferrari and electric vehicle don’t seem like they’d go together. Yet that’s exactly what’s happening in 2025. The storied Italian supercar maker is set to unveil its first pure battery-powered car, and judging by the spy shots of camouflaged prototypes we’ve seen, it should be a svelte four-seater coupe, or possibly a low-slung SUV. Whether it’ll capture the hearts of enthusiasts like Ferrari’s gas-powered models, well, that remains to be seen.

Here's What We Know Ferrari Electric Supercar: Everything We Know

Ford Mustang Shelby GT500

Photo by: Theophilus Chin | Motor1

$75,000 (est.)

Not counting the extremely limited and high-priced GTD, the most powerful Ford Mustang you can buy right now is the 500-horsepower Dark Horse. As we’ve seen in Mustang product lines of the past, it’s likely there’s a Shelby-branded model with even more power and capabilities on the way. There’s no official word from Ford of when a new Shelby model could arrive, or what sort of drivetrain it could use. But whatever it is, we know it’ll be a weapon.

Here's What We Know 2026 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500: Everything We Know

Honda Prelude

Photo by: Honda

$35,000 (est.)

The newly revived Honda Prelude was first shown as a concept at the 2023 Tokyo Motor Show, but the company has since confirmed the coupe for production. It’ll go on sale in the latter half of 2025, and it will use the same funky two-motor hybrid system found in the current Civic and Accord. While it won’t be as sporty as a Civic Si, the Prelude will have a handful of Type R goodies and use software called S+ Shift to simulate gear changes. It also looks great. We’re hyped.

Hyundai Ioniq 6 N

Photo by: Motor1

$40,000 (est.)

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is unequivocally the best-driving electric vehicle on sale right now. We expect the Ioniq 6 N to be even better. It’ll use the 5 N’s powertrain but be based on the lighter and more aerodynamically efficient Ioniq 6 sedan, which means it should be quicker and better around corners. Expect the same 641-horsepower, two-motor drivetrain, and segment-breaking fake gear shifts. The 6 N is supposed to receive an NACS charging port as standard, too, making topping off the battery between lapping sessions easier.

Here's What We Know Hyundai Ioniq 6 N: Everything We Know

Lexus LFR

Photo by: Motor1

$100,000 (est.)

Toyota is cooking up something big. In its first attempt to build a real supercar since the now-legendary LFA, the company has been testing a new performance machine on the road and at the Nürburgring throughout 2024, suggesting a proper reveal will happen in 2025. The car was first shown as the GR GT3 at the 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon, but Toyota hasn’t said a word about it since. The car is expected to use a V-8 engine of some kind, though it’s unclear whether it’ll also use hybrid power.

Mercedes-AMG Super Sedan

Photo by: Motor1

$200,000 (est.)

Mercedes-Benz is replacing the AMG GT 4-Door with an even more potent performance sedan. The unnamed concept will ride on the brand’s AMG.EA platform featuring two electric motors with upwards of 1,000 horsepower and 1,000 pound-feet of torque. That performance will even trickle down to a less-powerful AMG SUV. We should see AMG’s new performance four-door as early as next month.

Here's What We Know Mercedes-AMG Electric Performance Sedan: Everything We Know

Porsche 718 Boxster / Cayman EV

Photo by: Motor1

$80,000 (est.)

Porsche confirmed back in 2022 its plans to make the next generation of 718 Boxster and Cayman sports cars fully electric. The German sports car maker plans to finally put the duo into production in 2025 despite waning demand for EVs, especially in the performance segment. There’s no word on power or range figures, though spy shots suggest the cars will look similar to the outgoing models, at least in size and shape.

Here's What We Know 2027 Porsche Boxster / Cayman EV: Everything We Know

Porsche Electric Hypercar

$2.8 Million (est.)

The 918 Spyder is due for a successor, and all signs point to it being fully electric. Porsche’s next hypercar will likely share a lot with the Mission X, a concept shown in 2023. Unlike most EVs, though, this one has its battery pack behind the seats, placed there to attempt to recreate the dynamics of a mid-engine car. Expect the production hypercar to borrow design and aerodynamic inspiration from the company’s IMSA race cars, and use a racing cockpit with bucket seats and lots of carbon fiber. There should also be big power, low production, and an extremely high price tag.

Here's What We Know Porsche Electric Hypercar: Everything We Know

What do you think?

Rezvani Beast

Photo by: Rezvani

$485,000

Rezvani is known for its outrageous, over-the-top, and often bulletproof vehicles. The new Rezvani Beast sports car is no exception. Based on the C8 Corvette, the Beast tunes Chevy's 6.2-liter V-8 to 1,000 horsepower and 878 pound-feet of torque, which gives it a 0-60 mph time of just 2.5 seconds. It also has all the things you expect from a Rezvani: Thermal night vision, electromagnetic pulse protection, electrified door handles, and yes, even a pepper spray dispenser.

Tesla Roadster

$250,000 (est.)

The second-generation Tesla Roadster is perhaps the biggest joke in the automotive business. Not because it’s a bad car, but because it’s been in development limbo for eight years. The stylish two-seater was first shown off by CEO Elon Musk in 2017, earmarked for a 2021 launch date. That date has since been pushed back several times, with Tesla now saying the Roadster will launch in 2025. When it was originally announced, Musk claimed a 0-60 time of 1.9 seconds and a top speed of 250 mph. Pretty outrageous back then, but totally in the realm of possibility now, seeing as how the Rimac Nevera has already bested those numbers.

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