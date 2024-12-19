Holy Smokes: The Corvette ZR1 Hits 60 MPH In 2.3 Seconds
It’s the quickest and fastest Corvette ever built.
The new Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 is fast as hell. Just recently, Chevy engineers took it for a spin around the High-Speed Oval Track at ATP Automotive Testing in Papenburg, Germany, where it topped out at 233 miles per hour. Today, Chevrolet is announcing that the new ZR1 is also the quickest Corvette of all time.
The new Corvette ZR1 will hit 60 miles per hour in 2.3 seconds, according to Chevy. That makes it the quickest Corvette ever—quicker even than the electrified E-Ray (2.5 seconds). For comparison, the ZR1 is just about as speedy to 60 as hypercars like the Aston Martin Valkyrie, Lamborghini Revuelto, and Lotus Evija—which all get there in 2.3 seconds.
With a long enough patch of pavement, the ZR1 will conquer the quarter-mile in just 9.6 seconds at 150 mph. That’s about as quick as a Ferrari 296 GTB and a Lamborghini Revuelto. However, the drag-prepped Dodge Demon 170 still holds the record for American cars with a quoted quarter-mile time of 8.91 seconds.
With all those impressive numbers in tow, the Corvette ZR1 earns a handful of accolades. It’s the quickest and fastest Corvette ever, and the fastest car General Motors has ever produced. It’s also the only car in the world under $1 million that can hit 233 mph.
One big thing we still don’t know about the ZR1 is how much it costs. Given the base price of the E-Ray ($108,595) and Z06 ($113,795), we expect the new ZR1 to be well into the six-figure mark. Hopefully the price tag isn’t as mind-blowing as the performance.
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