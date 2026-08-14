Lamborghini Revuelto SV Revealed: V12 Hybrid Tuned For Track Domination

THE BREAKDOWN Lamborghini Revuelto SV is a more track-focused higher-performance evolution of the plug-in hybrid V12 Revuelto.

Model-specific software, chassis tuning, and aerodynamic bodywork increase downforce, improve cooling, and raise cornering speeds for circuit use.

Pricing and market rollout remain unannounced.

Lamborghini has revealed its flagship Revuelto SV—and it looks bonkers. The higher-performance evolution of the automaker's plug-in-hybrid V12 flagship gets sharper for the track while keeping its three-motor hybrid layout. The new variant builds on the standard Revuelto with chassis, aero, and powertrain tweaks aimed at quicker lap times and more consistent performance in circuit use.

The Revuelto SV stays with the mid-mounted V12 paired with three electric motors and a dual-clutch gearbox driving all four wheels, but gains model-specific calibration and hardware changes. Lamborghini presents the SV as the most focused version of its hybrid halo car so far, slotting above the existing Revuelto in the lineup.

Gallery: Lamborghini Revuelto SV 44 Source: Lamborghini

Powertrain, Chassis, And Aero Changes

The Revuelto SV uses the same naturally aspirated V12 engine and hybrid system architecture as the standard car, with electric assistance at both axles and an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission mounted transversely. Lamborghini has revised the control software to alter the torque delivery and energy deployment strategy for extended track running.

Chassis updates include new suspension tuning, specific wheel and tire setups, and revised electronic control systems for stability, traction, and torque vectoring. Aerodynamic changes focus on increased downforce and improved cooling, with model-specific bodywork and airflow management elements that differentiate the SV from the regular Revuelto at a glance.

The company states that these combined changes deliver significantly higher cornering speeds and greater stability during high-load driving, especially in circuit conditions. According to Lamborghini, the calibration of the hybrid system also aims to maintain consistent performance over longer sessions without a noticeable drop-off in power delivery.

Photos by: Lamborghini Photos by: Lamborghini

Position In The Range And Next Steps

The Revuelto SV sits as a more extreme counterpart to the standard Revuelto, which you can read about in our broader Lamborghini Revuelto overview. The new variant follows a familiar pattern for the brand's V12 flagships, mirroring the way earlier models gained more focused derivatives later in their life cycle.

Development of the SV has been visible for some time, including earlier Revuelto SV spy video footage showing prototypes under camouflage at the track, and later coverage of its first official debut. Lamborghini used that process to refine the aero and cooling package before locking in the production specification.

Further details on pricing, market rollout timing, and any potential region-specific versions have not been outlined yet. For now, the Revuelto SV marks the next step in Lamborghini's V12 hybrid program, expanding the range with a version tailored more toward track-focused customers while retaining road legality.

44 Source: Lamborghini

What do you think?

Motor1's Take: This SV sharpens Lamborghini’s V12 halo for buyers who prioritize track performance. You should expect a visibly and mechanically more focused car, but one that brings added hybrid complexity and the usual ownership trade-offs. It also signals how Lamborghini plans to keep naturally aspirated V12s relevant as electrification progresses.

Watch for official price, production numbers and independent lap tests. Those will determine whether the SV’s changes justify the likely premium. Pay attention to real-world concerns like battery cooling, serviceability and day-to-day usability on public roads.

Source: Lamborghini

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy