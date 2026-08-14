This Street-Legal Gunther Werks Race Car Starts At Over $1.0 Million

THE BREAKDOWN Gunther Werks has turned the 993-generation Porsche 911 into a street-legal race car called the GXR-Evo.

Just 15 examples will be built, and each one starts at $1,350,000.

Buyers also get a custom sim-racing rig from MySim, tailored to match their GXR-Evo.

Gunther Werks has decided to go full "race car" for its latest custom machine. The GXR-Evo exists as a beast experienced at your local racetrack. But it is indeed street legal, and could be yours for a cool $1,350,000 to start.

What does that seven-figure starting price put in your garage? A vehicle where going as quickly as possible serves as the obsessive throughline. The Gunther Werks GXR-Evo features carbon fiber everywhere, a potent 4.0-liter flat-six in the rear, and real-deal race-car bits that are as cool to look at as they are functional.

Gallery: Gunther Werks GXR-Evo 69 Source: Gunther Werks

The GXR-Evo started life as a 993-generation Porsche 911. Gunther Werks swaps out all the bodywork for a stunning set of panels in 12k 2x2 carbon-fiber weave. The rear glass gets tossed in favor of a solid piece of carbon, the aero upgrades are all carbon, as are the front fender vents.

There's a mix of a massive front splitter working with canards on the nose, while the rear wing out back sits as an aggressive reminder that this monster means business. One additional fun aero touch is the integrated center shark-fin, which lends the car a sort of baby LMP aesthetic. The carbon-fiber quarter windows complete the lightweight, aero bodywork.

Photos by: Gunther Werks Photos by: Gunther Werks

Power arrives courtesy of a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six. This mill was developed alongside the Porsche mad scientists at Rothsport Racing. The GXR-Evo delivers 455 horsepower and can rev to nearly 9,000 rpm. That grunt heads to the rear wheels through a reworked Getrag six-speed manual gearbox.

Considering the car weighs just under 2,400 pounds, that output should allow for serious thrills on the track.

Gunther Werks upgrades the chassis with Brembo Pista race brakes, center-lock wheels, and a custom JRZ suspension system. The roll cage appears more than ready for duty, as does the carbon-Kevlar race seat and Schroth harness.

Despite being fully street legal, the interior screams pure race car. There's a Motec digital display ahead of the driver, a quick-release steering wheel, a digital rearview mirror, and an OMP fire suppression system. Even better, however, are the integrated air jacks to quickly and safely lift the car and the driver's helmet cooling system.

Photo by: Gunther Werks

Gunther Werks clearly isn't messing around with this one. The goal for the GXR-Evo will be fast laps, and the car appears ready to deliver. Just 15 examples will be built, each with a starting price of $1,550,000.

You don't just get the car, though, as Gunther Werks has teamed up with sim-rig developer MYSIM. Each owner will get a bespoke sim-racing rig built to match their car, right down to a matching steering wheel. Considering a top-shelf MYSIM rig starts north of $60,000, that's a healthy add-on for a car like this.

What do you think?

Motor1's Take: The price tag is high, no question about it. But what you're getting is essentially a 993-styled Porsche Cup Car built to decimate any competition at your local track event. The Gunther Werks GXR-Evo is simultaneously a work of art and a track-focused monster built to devour corners, shorten straights, and go very quickly... very loudly.

Also, any car with air jacks is instantly cool. Sorry, that's the rule.

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

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