Hyundai has been on a hot streak with its N performance cars. First, we got the lovable Veloster N hatchback. Then there was the Kona N SUV and the Elantra N sedan. Eventually, Hyundai even extended its N badge to an EV—the Ioniq 5 N. Which, by the way, is excellent.
While the Ioniq 5 N was Hyundai's first performance EV, it certainly won't be the last. The company has confirmed a new Ioniq 6 N based on the Ioniq 6 electric sedan. Like every other N car before it, the Ioniq 6 N will have more power, a stiffer suspension, and genuine track capabilities.
We still don't know exactly when Hyundai plans to pull the cover off its new Ioniq 6 N, but we do have some details to report about the upcoming performance EV in the meantime. Here's what we know.
What Will It Look Like?
Imagine an Ioniq 6 sedan, but sportier. And almost certainly wearing Hyundai N's ubiquitous Performance Blue paint. The Ioniq 6 N will keep its sleek, coupe-like shape while adding N elements like bigger wheels, more vents, and similar to the Elantra before it, a big ol' wing (as spy videos have shown).
The Ioniq 6 N will expectedly sit lower and wider than the traditional car, giving it a better stance. That said, it probably won't be as low or wide as the RN22e concept (based on the Ioniq 6) that debuted back in 2022. That concept had a significant widebody kit and a few other visual elements that probably won't make it to production.
We've done our best to render what the Ioniq 6 N could look like, complete with Hyundai's Performance Blue paint job, a big wing, red accents, fresh wheels, and new spoilers and vents aplenty. We can only hope it looks this good when it actually reaches production.
What Will Power The Ioniq 6 N?
Electricity, obviously. But more specifically, the Ioniq 6 N will almost certainly have a dual-motor setup. Early rumors suggested that the 6 N would be the most powerful N car ever, but more than likely, it will match the Ioniq 5 N's 641 horsepower. That should be good enough for a 0-60 mph time of 3.0 seconds and a top speed of around 165 miles per hour.
The Ioniq 6 N should also get a bigger battery pack. The largest pack on the standard Ioniq 6 is a 77.4-kilowatt-hour setup. But given that the Ioniq 5 N ditched its 77.4-kWh pack for an even larger 84.0-kWh pack, the Ioniq 6 N should do the same.
As with any Hyundai N model, the Ioniq 6 will also need to be track-capable. We've already seen prototypes doing silent laps of the Nurburgring. That means other performance upgrades like improved brakes, upgraded steering, and more.
How Much Range Will It Have?
That's a tricky question. The Hyundai Ioniq 6 has a maximum driving range of 361 miles, but the N version certainly won't be as good with that extra power. Given the Ioniq 6's slippery body and impressive aerodynamics, it should have more range than the Ioniq 5 N, at least, which gets just 221 miles of range according to the EPA. The Ioniq 6 N could have as much as 230 miles of range when it debuts.
How Much Will It Cost?
The most expensive Ioniq 6 (the Limited) starts at $52,150 for 2025. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, meanwhile, starts at $67,495. The Ioniq 6 N will be more expensive than the Limited model, obviously, but it's unclear if Hyundai will price it higher or lower than the Ioniq 5 N. A safe estimate puts the Ioniq 6 N anywhere in the $65,000 to $70,000 mark.
When Will The Ioniq 6 N Debut?
We could see the Hyundai Ioniq 6 N early in 2025 if we’re lucky. The performance EV is slated to be a 2026 model, which means it may debut early in 2025 before going on sale later that same year. The standard Ioniq 6 is also expected to undergo a mid-cycle refresh for the 2026 model year.