Hyundai has been on a hot streak with its N performance cars. First, we got the lovable Veloster N hatchback. Then there was the Kona N SUV and the Elantra N sedan. Eventually, Hyundai even extended its N badge to an EV—the Ioniq 5 N. Which, by the way, is excellent.

While the Ioniq 5 N was Hyundai's first performance EV, it certainly won't be the last. The company has confirmed a new Ioniq 6 N based on the Ioniq 6 electric sedan. Like every other N car before it, the Ioniq 6 N will have more power, a stiffer suspension, and genuine track capabilities.

We still don't know exactly when Hyundai plans to pull the cover off its new Ioniq 6 N, but we do have some details to report about the upcoming performance EV in the meantime. Here's what we know.

What Will It Look Like?

Motor1

Imagine an Ioniq 6 sedan, but sportier. And almost certainly wearing Hyundai N's ubiquitous Performance Blue paint. The Ioniq 6 N will keep its sleek, coupe-like shape while adding N elements like bigger wheels, more vents, and similar to the Elantra before it, a big ol' wing (as spy videos have shown).

The Ioniq 6 N will expectedly sit lower and wider than the traditional car, giving it a better stance. That said, it probably won't be as low or wide as the RN22e concept (based on the Ioniq 6) that debuted back in 2022. That concept had a significant widebody kit and a few other visual elements that probably won't make it to production.

We've done our best to render what the Ioniq 6 N could look like, complete with Hyundai's Performance Blue paint job, a big wing, red accents, fresh wheels, and new spoilers and vents aplenty. We can only hope it looks this good when it actually reaches production.

CarSpyMedia Motor1

What Will Power The Ioniq 6 N?

Electricity, obviously. But more specifically, the Ioniq 6 N will almost certainly have a dual-motor setup. Early rumors suggested that the 6 N would be the most powerful N car ever, but more than likely, it will match the Ioniq 5 N's 641 horsepower. That should be good enough for a 0-60 mph time of 3.0 seconds and a top speed of around 165 miles per hour.

The Ioniq 6 N should also get a bigger battery pack. The largest pack on the standard Ioniq 6 is a 77.4-kilowatt-hour setup. But given that the Ioniq 5 N ditched its 77.4-kWh pack for an even larger 84.0-kWh pack, the Ioniq 6 N should do the same.

As with any Hyundai N model, the Ioniq 6 will also need to be track-capable. We've already seen prototypes doing silent laps of the Nurburgring. That means other performance upgrades like improved brakes, upgraded steering, and more.

How Much Range Will It Have?

That's a tricky question. The Hyundai Ioniq 6 has a maximum driving range of 361 miles, but the N version certainly won't be as good with that extra power. Given the Ioniq 6's slippery body and impressive aerodynamics, it should have more range than the Ioniq 5 N, at least, which gets just 221 miles of range according to the EPA. The Ioniq 6 N could have as much as 230 miles of range when it debuts.

How Much Will It Cost?

The most expensive Ioniq 6 (the Limited) starts at $52,150 for 2025. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, meanwhile, starts at $67,495. The Ioniq 6 N will be more expensive than the Limited model, obviously, but it's unclear if Hyundai will price it higher or lower than the Ioniq 5 N. A safe estimate puts the Ioniq 6 N anywhere in the $65,000 to $70,000 mark.

When Will The Ioniq 6 N Debut?

We could see the Hyundai Ioniq 6 N early in 2025 if we’re lucky. The performance EV is slated to be a 2026 model, which means it may debut early in 2025 before going on sale later that same year. The standard Ioniq 6 is also expected to undergo a mid-cycle refresh for the 2026 model year.

5 Photos Motor1