The 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N debuts in Korea with new functions such as Downshift Memory and Downhill Assist.

You can now (artificially) change gears even in Eco mode.

Automatic high beams with glare-free function are included.

It’s been a little over a year since Hyundai took the wraps off the Ioniq 5 N. The high-performance electric crossover is entering the 2025 model year at home in South Korea with a surprisingly large number of changes. There aren't any styling tweaks since most of the work revolved around making the software better to deliver a more engaging drive.

The N Drift Optimizer that helps the Ioniq 5 N go sideways can now be configured by choosing from one of the 10 available levels of assistance. Dial it all the way up to level 10 (Pro mode) and the hot EV becomes tail-happy by minimizing the intervention of the stability control system so that drivers can "drift more freely." In addition, the system can now better detect suitable drift conditions, which Hyundai presumes will be only on a race track.

There's also something called Downshift Memory. Intended for track use, the function "allows the vehicle to store commands without shifting and shift when the vehicle reaches the allowable engine revs (rpm) for downshifting." We’ll remind you the old Kona N had a downshift memory logic system that prevented downshifting at high rpms.

Elsewhere, the artificial engine sound is automatically turned on when the launch control function is triggered. This N Active Sound+ simulates the noise of a turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine as found in the Elantra N.

The 2025 Ioniq 5 N for Korea gets automatic high beams with glare-free functionality. There's also a Walk-Away Lock system that automatically locks the doors when the driver walks a certain distance away from the car. The model year change brings Vehicle to Load (V2L) so that you can use the battery's stored energy to power external devices.

Rounding off the list of novelties are the second-row safety windows and haptic warning for the steering wheel. The latter begins to vibrate to warn the driver whenever the assist systems detect a hazard.

In Korea, the 2025 Ioniq 5 N costs the equivalent of $57,600 after factoring in incentives. Meanwhile, Hyundai is putting the finishing touches on its sedan equivalent, the Ioniq 6 N.