BMW is expected to unveil an M2 CS later this year, complete with a slew of upgrades to better handle track work. The biggest change will be more power from the twin-turbo straight-six engine.

Thanks to a rumor published by a reliable source on the Bimmerpost forums, we might already know how much power the M2 CS will have. User ynguldyn, who for years has leaked accurate information on the forum, says the M2 CS will make 525 PS, or 518 horsepower. That's a big step up from the standard car's 473 horses, but still behind bigger M models like the 523-hp M3 Competition xDrive.

SH Proshots

That same user also claims the M2 CS will remain rear-wheel drive. The power number, should it be accurate, would make the M2 CS the most powerful rear-drive car in BMW's lineup.

Though this source has gotten things right in the past, this is still just a rumor with no official backing. So we suggest taking the info with a grain of salt.

Like other CS-branded cars from BMW, the M2 CS should also get things like a stiffer suspension, better brakes, a stripped-down interior, and lightly revised bodywork. We also expect a couple of bespoke colors and some radical racing stripes on the hood, like the M3 CS and M4 CS.

There's no word on when the M2 CS will be made official, though a reveal should happen later this year, going by the timing of test mule spy shots from last year and earlier this year. Pricing is anyone's guess, though considering the M3 CS is about 40 percent more expensive than the normal M3 xDrive, we suspect the M2 CS will start at about $90,000. But at this point, that's just an educated guess.