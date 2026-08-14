Aston Martin's Latest Special Supercar Is A V12 Villain

THE BREAKDOWN Aston Martin introduced a new model in its special vehicles lineup at Monterey Car Week.

The Valen is the world's most powerful front-engine production car at 838 horsepower.

Aston will make 150 cars, all of which will be custom commissions starting around $2 million.

Aston Martin’s front-engine V12s usually play the part of hero cars, most notably James Bond’s four-wheeled transportation of choice. But looking upon the rakish Valen in Aston Martin’s Q New York headquarters for the first time, I thought: "This looks like something a Bond villain would drive."

Maybe it's the Satin Andromeda Red paint (a Q exclusive) that shifts from red to orange to black in the light. Or the way the back of the Valen chops off abruptly, leaving exposed carbon fiber and quad exhausts at the rear. Either way, the vibe is sinister—and it absolutely works.

Aston Martin Valen Photo by: Aston Martin

The Most Powerful Front-Engine Aston Ever

The Aston Martin Valen is the third in a line of bespoke, V12 supercars produced by the firm’s ultra-exclusive Q brand. First came the manual-transmission Valour, then the hardcore Valiant, both with six-speed manuals. Now, Aston is turning up the wick even further with the Valen, which it claims is the most powerful front-engined production car ever.

With 838 horsepower on tap from a twin-turbocharged 5.2-liter V12—104 more than the Valiant and 14 more than the Vanquish—it’s certainly no slouch. The Valen will accelerate from zero to 62 mph in 3.1 seconds on its way to a 214 mph top speed, Aston claims.

Unlike the Valour and Valiant, there’s no manual transmission here. The Valen uses an eight-speed ZF transaxle with shift logic and programming derived from the brand’s Vantage GT4 race cars.

Photos by: Aston Martin Photos by: Aston Martin

More interesting than outright performance numbers, though, is Valen's hardcore commitment to light weight and rawness. The entire body is made of carbon fiber, with a sharpened front end, angular side strakes and an aggressive diffuser at the back which leaves the car’s 325-section rear tires exposed. The Valen even loses its rear window for further weight savings.

In total, Aston Martin claims up to a 242-lb (110 kg) weight savings compared to its core V12 platform, which underpins the Vanquish. That figure includes a 37-lb (16.9 kg) weight savings from an optional lightweight suspension pack with machined aluminum suspension arms, knuckles, and titanium chassis bolts. To reduce unsprung weight, the Valen wears 21-inch magnesium wheels over carbon-ceramic brakes.

To the end of rawness and theater, the Valen’s centerpiece might just be its titanium exhaust system. Specially designed for this car, Aston claims it’s 50 percent louder than the Vanquish’s system, when measured from the car’s exterior.

Achieving this while meeting Europe’s strict drive-by noise regulations was a challenge. Aston says its engineers focused on increasing sound at low RPMs and throttle applications, rather than tuning it to be louder at full throttle. In other words, this car will be really loud puttering around London or Beverly Hills.

26 Source: Aston Martin

Limited To 150

To maximize sound inside the cabin, Aston routes the exhaust directly below and behind the driver and passenger’s seats, and it exits the back of the car both below the bumper and in the middle of the rear end, near the tail lights. This is uncommon for a front-engine car, and it lends the Valen a raw, unfinished look.

Speaking of the Valen’s interior, there’s a new, slimmer center console that’s angled towards the driver. Customers get a choice of Aston’s new Sport Plus adjustable seats or lightweight carbon buckets, and Q’s myriad customization options ensure they can choose leather shades and trims to their liking.

What do you think?

Aston Martin doesn’t give an exact price for the Valen, but estimates the car will start around $2,000,000 before factoring in bespoke Q options. It’ll only build 150 Valens, so if you want one, act fast.

Motor1's Take: If you thought the Valour and Valiant were insane—this thing looks outright bonkers. With 838 horsepower under the hood and a devilish exterior, this might be Aston's craziest special model yet.

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