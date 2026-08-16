Man Buys Ford Mustang. You Won't Believe The Trouble It Costs Him With His HOA: 'Threatened To Call The Police On Me'

A man details the way his homeowner’s association is targeting his Ford Mustang for impoundment. Here’s what happened and what he decided to do about it.

TikTok creator Bradley (@904saleen) posted a series of videos on the subject starting in the spring. In August, he posted a long-awaited update on the situation.

To bring newcomers up to speed, Bradley explains that he is the proud owner of a 1999 SN-95 New Edge Mustang Saleen. He also lives in a home owned by his father that is governed by an HOA board that apparently doesn’t like him or the vehicle.

Is The Ford Mustang Saleen HOA Problem A Case Of Mistaken Identity?

The backstory is essentially that the HOA recently installed speed bumps in the community that make it very difficult for Bradley’s lowered Mustang to get around. He says his vehicle has already been repeatedly damaged by it.

Bradley posted a video in March explaining why the HOA was attempting to impound the Mustang he’s been building for seven years. According to Bradley, he received an initial notice in February “accusing me of things that are not physically possible.”

The letter says that his “1999 black Mustang” was caught on camera in January doing a “burnout” that resulted in damage to community property. What was the community property damage? Tire marks on a newly installed speed bump. The only problem with that is Bradley says he has an alibi; he was approximately 100 miles away at the time.

Bradley’s Ongoing Conflict With The HOA Over His Mustang

Additionally, he says the letter complained about an instance in which the HOA president encountered Bradley after a ride stuck on the aforementioned speed bump. Since the car is low to the ground, Bradley had difficulty making it over the speed bump but denies that what he was doing qualified as a “burnout.”

He says that led to a confrontation with the HOA president, who indicated his plan to get Bradley’s Mustang impounded. After this conflict, Bradley says he decided to crash the next HOA meeting to plead his case. Let’s just say that the group was not happy to see him.

Anyway, Bradley returned in mid-August with an update on the saga. And this time, he actually might have an explanation as to why he’s seemingly being accused of driving in ways that he hasn’t. That’s because apparently there is another man in the neighborhood who owns a black Mustang S550.

“Apparently, these old people don't know the difference between me and that guy,” Bradley says. “This is a SN-95 New Edge Mustang, and the other car is a S550. They don't even look close to each other. So, this S550 has been in the neighborhood for as long as I can remember. It's loud. It's black. And I think the old people just hear ‘loud black Mustang’ and assume that it's me.”

Gallery: Early Ford Mustang designs 20

What Is Bradley Going To Do About The HOA Threats?

Bradley reveals there is a development in the case. “There are three positions on the board that are up, including the HOA president who threatened to call the police on me,” he says. “And we intend to make sure he does not end up in that role again.”

Bradley says that his dad is considering a run for one of the seats. “After a bunch of talking with me and him as well as other neighbors who have really wanted him to get involved, he is now running for board. And he's probably gonna win,” Bradley says.

He continues, “And one of his first orders of business is going to be getting rid of those speed bumps. So many people in this neighborhood hate it. Which would be really good because I still can't get over those speed bumps without scraping the ever-living crap out of this car.”

The Difference Between A Mustang SN-95 And An S550

Essentially, as laid out in this Hemmings article, Bradley’s SN-95 Mustang is from the model years 1994-2004. They’re not the fastest Mustangs in existence, but many enthusiasts like the look and the feel of the car. The S550, on the other hand, is from 2015 to 2023 and is designed with power and speed in mind.

What do you think?

A Reddit user asked others to weigh in on which is the superior vehicle, and the consensus appears to be the S550. “Newer,” said one person. “More powerful, great V-8 rumble.” Another person said, “Not even a contest, unless you have some kind of sentimental attachment to the SN-95.”

Motor1 contacted Bradley via TikTok comment and direct message for comment. We also contacted Ford via press email for comment. We will update this story if they respond.

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