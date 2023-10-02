The Porsche Mission X concept imagines what a future electric supercar might look like as part of the automaker's 75th-anniversary celebration. Now, the brand offers a behind-the-scenes look at the vehicle's development.

Porsche's designers worked on the Mission X under the codename XS23 for about a year before the concept's debut. After coming up with the shape, the team created a full-size clay model. The crew wanted to create something that looked like it could go into production immediately.

The Mission X's shape mainly takes inspiration from the 919 Hybrid race car. The brand also wants the form to evoke the classic 917 competition machine.

"We basically worked on the concept car until the very last second," said Porsche Head of Design Michael Mauer.

The Mission X concept wears a Rocket Metallic brown paint color. Depending on the viewer's perspective, the shade shifts from a dark hue to an olive tint.

The interior has a high-tech appearance. The driver grips a race-car-like yoke with various dials and buttons. There's a curved instrument screen behind it. A large portrait-oriented infotainment display is angled toward the pilot. The passenger looks at a lap time monitor with a version of Porsche's classic Chronograph 1 next to it. The cabin includes a mix of brown leather, fabric, and carbon fiber.

The Mission X concept focuses on the potential supercar's design, not its powertrain. The company imagines the system using a 900-volt electrical architecture. The motors would provide one horsepower per 2.2 pounds of weight. The total figure is reportedly around 1,700 horsepower. If a production version happens, Porsche wants the vehicle to set a lap record around the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

Even more work on the design is necessary if Porsche decides to put the Mission X into production. "There will be hundreds of hours of fine-tuning in the wind tunnel," Mauer said in the automaker's announcement.

Following the Mission X's debut in June, Porsche displayed the concept at the IAA Munich show. The company also brought the car to the Rennsport Reunion 7 in the United States at Raceway Laguna Seca in California.

