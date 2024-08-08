Ferrari will reveal its first electric vehicle by the end of next year, and it'll be a big deal for the Italian automaker. CEO Benedetto Vigna has been adamant that Ferrari’s first electric vehicle won’t lose the brand’s "unique" feel, confident the company can harness the technology’s full capabilities to create a fun and exciting driving experience.

We won’t know what the final package looks like until 2025 at least, with Ferrari offering few concrete details about the car. In an interview earlier this year, Vigna joked that the EV "will have four wheels," which is good to know. The automaker is already putting thousands of miles on heavily camouflaged prototypes ahead of its debut, but specific details won’t solidify until closer to its debut next year.

Until then, here’s what we do know about Ferrari’s first electric car.

What Will It Be Called?

Trademark filings often provide a peek into the possible names a company might use for future models, but Ferrari hasn’t filed anything that we’ve found yet. It’s unclear if Ferrari will give the EV a proper name like the Roma or Purosangue, opt for an alphanumeric designation like the 296 GTB, or pick something descriptive like 12Cilindri or LaFerrari.

What Will It Look Like?

Ferrari will seek outside influence for the EV’s final design. The automaker tapped former Apple Design Chief Jony Ive and industrial designer Marc Newson to hone the car’s appearance.

Our first look at Ferrari’s EV was hiding underneath a heavily modified Maserati Levante body with fake exhaust tips tacked on the back. But just because the prototype is an SUV doesn’t necessarily mean Ferrari’s EV will be one as well. It’s unclear what the final form looks like at this stage of its development, although we expect some light crossover-like features (like minor cladding and a slight lift).

We did our best to render the future Ferrari EV, but again, the details are still fuzzy.

If the janky Levante body is any indication of the Ferrari’s final shape, the electric supercar could have short overhangs and stout proportions. The all-electric powertrain will present new challenges for the company, like where to place the battery, which many automakers put underneath the cabin, creating noticeably thick floors and high stances.

Ferrari engineers will have to rethink how to package the car to best optimize its balance and driving dynamics. A 2022 patent filing showed Ferrari testing the idea of sandwiching a portion of the battery underneath the passenger compartment while putting the bulk of it behind the cabin, while another showed off four-motor platforms for EVs and hybrids.

3 Photos

What Will Power It?

Ferrari hasn’t confirmed what kind of chemistry its EV battery pack will have, but we know the company won’t use lithium-iron-phosphate batteries. Ferrari has been getting battery components from SK On, a South Korean vehicle battery manufacturer, and the pair recently signed a Mutual of Understanding to continue their ongoing collaboration.

We also don’t know how many electric motors it will have or how much horsepower it’ll deliver. A two- or four-motor setup is possible, giving the EV all-wheel-drive capability and presenting unique software opportunities that could enhance the diving experience.

Ferrari Electric Sports Car Patent

What Will It Sound Like?

Raucous V-8 and V-12 exhaust notes have been integral to the Ferrari experience since its inception, but that changes with electric vehicles. The lack of internal combustion and the necessary hardware to pipe explosions out the back means Ferrari will have to take a different approach. The automaker is working to develop "sound signatures" for the vehicle.

"Electric cars are not silent," Vigna said earlier this year. What the company’s EV could sound like remains a mystery, but Vigna said he’s confident Ferrari can harness the EV technology "in a unique way" to deliver a special driving experience.

When Will It Debut?

Ferrari will reveal its EV before the end of 2025, but the company hasn’t provided a specific date yet. It’ll likely debut in the fourth quarter of next year, but we shouldn’t have to wait long after that before it hits the streets.

When Will It Go on Sale?

The new Ferrari EV will go on sale sometime in 2026, with the automaker preparing to kick off full-scale EV production early that year. The automaker opened its new e-building facility in June in Maranello, where it’ll build the brand’s first electric vehicle alongside combustion cars and hybrids.

Ferrari Electric Turbo Patent

How Much Will It Cost?

A report suggested Ferrari would price the EV at over $500,000 to start. However, in a recent interview, Vigna said that the number was "a surprise" to him. The automaker doesn’t set a model’s MSRP until one month before the car launches, so we likely won’t know how much it costs until early 2026.

It’ll likely cost much more than the Portofino M, which starts at around $250,000, but it could cost less than the SF90 Stradale that’s on its way out. It starts at over $520,000, but the SF90 is one of several models reaching the end of their lifecycle, so it’s unclear where the new EV will sit in the brand’s evolving lineup.

Is Ferrari Going Fully Electric?

No, Ferrari isn’t going fully electric anytime soon. The automaker will continue to offer combustion vehicles, hybrids, and electric powertrains based on demand. However, it expects EVs and hybrids to account for up to 80 percent of its output by 2030, even as it looks for ways to keep gasoline engines past 2035.