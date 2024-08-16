Rimac is planning to build a track-only hypercar with a single, centralized seating position, CEO Mate Rimac confirmed to Motor1 on Friday.

"Now we have decided to not just push the limits in road cars, but also in racing on track," Rimac told Motor1. "So we are building a track car, a single seater that's going to be faster than any race car for most tracks. Faster than Formula 1, faster than Le Mans."

This type of car is a big departure for the Croatian performance brand, which has previously only built two-seater electric cars for the road. Rimac went on to say the car will have a closed-canopy-style cockpit, and would not be based on the Nevera but rather sit on its own, distinct platform.

"We will probably show you this year and do the first track events next year," Rimac told Motor1.

When asked whether Rimac plans to launch a spec series with the car, Mate said the company plans to set some new records first. The CEO confirmed to Motor1 the single-seater will be a track-only vehicle, will no road-going intentions. But it won't conform to any existing ruleset, either.

"Safety is there but everything else? No rules," Rimac said. "[It will go] beyond Formula 1 or LMP rules."

The news of a new Rimac comes just hours after the brand showed off its latest creation, the Nevera R. A more focused version of the all-electric hypercar, the Nevera R makes 2,107 horsepower, with a claimed 0-60 time of 1.74 seconds, a quarter-mile time of 8.23 seconds, and a top speed of 256 mph. We can only imagine how much quicker things can get without the constraints of road-legality.

Jeff Perez contributed to this report.