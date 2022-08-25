Listen to this article

DeLorean revealed the Alpha5 earlier this year, resurrecting the brand of the short-lived icon. The EV debuted a few months ago, but the car made its public debut last week at Pebble Beach. YouTuber Supercar Blondie got up close with the car for a quick walkaround video highlighting the car’s exciting design features.

The DeLorean has an interesting styling feature when the large gullwing doors are open. They feature lights on the leading and trailing edges of the door that pulsate from the bottom of the door into the top of the vehicle. This motif continues into the V element located on the front and rear fascias. It’s a white light at the front and red at the back.

Gallery: DeLorean Alpha5

27 Photos

Inside, DeLorean took inspiration from the DMC-12 for the Alpha5’s styling. USB ports mimic the design of dials found in the original car, while the original instrument cluster is an available option in the all-new digital display that sits in front of the driver. The start-stop button is on the roof above the windshield, hiding between the door switches.

One of the car’s more novel features is the DeLorean wristband. This connects whoever is wearing it to the car, and it can send the person’s heartbeat pulse into the seat. It’ll also allow the wearer to send a “hug” to the driver, which uses the car’s side bolsters to relay the digital squeeze. It can even send a “kiss” using the seat’s neck vent.

When DeLorean revealed the car in May, the automaker said that it would be able to hit 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 3.4 seconds and have a top speed of 150 mph (241 kph). Those figures have changed a bit, with the company now claiming the car can hit 60 in 2.9 seconds. DeLorean also increased the car’s top speed to 155 mph (250 kph). The company has provided specific details about the powertrain configuration, but we do know that it’ll have all-wheel drive and a 100-kilowatt-hour-battery that delivers 300 miles of range,

It’ll have an original run of just 88 models before the company produces additional cars. DeLorean says we will get more information about the new EV before the vehicle goes on sale in 2024. The specs look promising, even if there are a few gimmicks.