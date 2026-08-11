Monterey Car Week 2026: Every New Supercar, Hypercar, And Concept

It’s that time of year again, folks—Monterey Car Week is here. The first major events officially kick off Wednesday, August 12, with festivities continuing throughout the weekend.

As expected, automakers and low-volume manufacturers alike are already descending on Monterey with million-dollar hypercars, V12-powered supercars, and wild restomods in tow. Some of these cars we’ve already seen, while others will remain under wraps until later in the week.

Aston Martin, Bugatti, Hennessey, and Lamborghini are all bringing something special to Monterey, with many of the biggest debuts scheduled for The Quail on August 14. We’ll keep this story updated as we learn more, but for now, here’s everything you need to know about the biggest new cars coming to Monterey Car Week.

Acura Concept Car

When: August 14

Where: The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering

What exactly is Acura bringing to Monterey? We’re still not sure. The company is said to be previewing a new design direction with a mystery concept set to make its global debut during Monterey Car Week next week.

The unnamed concept will introduce a new design language developed under Acura Creative Director Yasutake Tsuchida, offering an early look at where the luxury brand's future models are headed. That design language won't remain confined to the concept, either. Acura says it will influence upcoming production vehicles, including the fourth-generation RDX Hybrid.

The concept will show up on August 14 at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, before heading to the Concept Lawn at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance on August 16.

Aston Martin DB12 S Tribute

Aston Martin DB12 S Special Edition Monterey Photo by: Aston Martin

When: August 14

Where: The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering

Aston Martin is bringing a trio of highly customized DB12 S models to Monterey Car Week as a tribute to the racing heritage of the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. Created by the automaker’s Q bespoke division, the three cars take inspiration from a trio of Aston Martin DB2 race cars that competed in the early 1950s.

Each DB12 S features Carbon Black paint with its own accent color—Rosso Red, Speed Yellow, or Ellwood Blue—along with “75” graphics celebrating the 75th Pebble Beach Concours. Inside, there’s matching contrast stitching, DB2 silhouette embroidery, special “75” graphics, painted paddle-shifter tips, and bespoke sill plaques.

Aston Martin will also showcase the limited-run Vanquish 25 Special Edition at Monterey Car Week, marking 25 years since the original V12 Vanquish debuted.

Bugatti Destrier

Bugatti Destrier Photo by: Bugatti

When: August 14

Where: The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering

Bugatti is bringing its newest hypercar to Monterey: The Destrier. Based on the track-only Bolide, the Destrier is the third one-off from the automaker’s exclusive Programme Solitaire, following the Brouillard and FKP Hommage before it.

Unlike the Bolide, though, Destrier wasn’t designed for the track. This road-legal hypercar ditches most of the Bolide’s aggressive aerodynamics for svelte bodywork instead. It sits on 20- and 21-inch wheels, and stands at just 39.4 inches tall—the lowest of any Bugatti ever created. It also packs Bugatti’s signature quad-turbocharged 8.0-liter W16 engine, making 1,578 horsepower.

The Bugatti Destrier will debut on August 14 at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering.

Eccentrica V12 Roadster

Eccentrica V12 Roadster Photo by: Eccentrica

When: August 14

Where: The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering

Eccentrica has unveiled its latest restomod: the V12 Roadster. This is an open-air evolution of its reimagined first-generation Lamborghini Diablo. The roofless supercar combines the styling of the 1990s icon with more than 3,500 bespoke components and modern engineering.

Power comes from a reworked 5.7-liter naturally aspirated V12 producing 550 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque. It sends power through a six-speed gated manual transmission, while a 208-mph top speed and three driving modes give the Roadster plenty of performance.

The Roadster also gets a widened track, carbon-fiber structural reinforcements, redesigned suspension, semi-active dampers, hydraulic steering, and Brembo brakes. Eccentrica will build just 19 examples, each individually configured for its owner, with the car making its public debut August 14 at The Quail.

Gordon Murray New Supercar

Gordon Murray Automotive Monterey Teaser Photo by: Gordon Murray Automotive

When: August 14

Where: The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering

Gordon Murray Special Vehicles is preparing a new supercar for Monterey Car Week. The mysterious model will make its global debut on August 14 at The Quail, with Gordon Murray and three-time Indianapolis 500 winner Dario Franchitti hosting the reveal.

The company hasn't shared many details yet, but the new car follows the ultra-exclusive S1 LM, which is limited to just five examples and packs a 720-horsepower V12. Gordon Murray says every production program it has announced has already sold out.

The new supercar will share the spotlight with the Le Mans GTR experimental prototype and several customer-owned T.50s. More details will arrive when the covers come off later this week.

Hennessey Blackbird

Hennessey Blackbird Photo by: Hennessey Special Vehicles

When: August 14

Where: The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering

Hennessey is bringing the analog supercar back to Monterey with the new Blackbird, a limited-production hypercar built around a naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8 and six-speed gated manual transmission. The engine is expected to produce between 800 and 850 horsepower, revving beyond 9,000 rpm.

Hennessey is targeting a dry weight below 3,000 pounds thanks to an all-carbon-fiber body and chassis. The company estimates the Blackbird will hit 60 miles per hour in just 2.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 220 miles per hour.

Production won't begin until 2029, following the end of Venom F5 production in 2028. Hennessey plans to build just 71 Blackbirds, each priced at $2.5 million before taxes. The first prototype will show up at The Quail on August 14.

Lamborghini Revuelto Miura 60° Homage

Lamborghini Revuelto Miura 60° Homage Photo by: Lamborghini

When: August 13

Where: Lamborghini Lounge

Lamborghini is celebrating 60 years of the legendary Miura with a special-edition Revuelto. Dubbed the Revuelto Miura 60° Homage, the limited-run model was created through Lamborghini’s Ad Personam customization program and Centro Stile.

It features nine exterior colors inspired by the Miura, along with special lower-body liveries, gold or titanium-finish wheels, gloss-black badges, and a Miura 60 logo on the side sill. The retro-inspired touches continue inside, where the seats feature a reinterpretation of the Miura’s distinctive “cannelloni” pattern, while leather covers the center tunnel, door panels, and rear bulkhead.

Only 99 will be produced, each one with the same 1,001-horsepower plug-in-hybrid V12 powertrain found in the standard Revuelto. It will be on display at the Lamborghini Lounge in Monterey.

Lamborghini Revuelto SV

Lamborghini Revuelto SV Prototype Photo by: Lamborghini

When: August 14

Where: The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering

Lamborghini is being coy about its next Revuelto, calling it the "first derivative" of its hybrid performance car. But all signs point to the new Revuelto SV.

Even before making its debut in Monterey, the hotter V12-powered supercar lapped Germany’s Hockenheimring in 1 minute, 41.6 seconds with factory test driver Marco Mapelli behind the wheel. That makes the camouflaged Revuelto SV the fastest production super sports car around the circuit.

Lamborghini hasn’t revealed the full specifications, but the Revuelto SV is expected to bring more power and significantly sharper performance than the standard car. Expect additional aerodynamic hardware, too, as well as suspension and brake upgrades. It makes its official debut on August 14 at The Quail.

McLaren Manual Supercar

When: TBD

Where: TBD

McLaren could be bringing back the manual gearbox in a seriously exclusive new supercar—at least, that’s the rumor. According to reports, a project internally known as the “P50” could debut during Monterey Car Week as early as August 14.

What do you think?

The rumored model would reportedly feature a manual transmission, making it McLaren’s first manual production car since the legendary F1 left the lineup in 1998. Fewer than 100 examples are allegedly planned, with a price potentially exceeding the $2.1 million McLaren W1.

For now, the "P50" is firmly in rumor territory. But a modern McLaren with three pedals would certainly be one of the most intriguing supercars in years.

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

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