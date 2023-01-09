Listen to this article

The Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman are the German brand's entry-level performance cars for folks who want an exhilarating experience but who don't want to pay for one of the many 911 variants. The next generation of these models will make the massive transition into having electric powertrains, rather than combustion engines for every previous iteration.

Porsche announced the electric Boxster and Cayman during the automaker's annual conference in 2022. The first of these new models launches in 2025. The brand says nothing from the current vehicles caries over to the next-gen models. Here's everything we know so far about Porsche's new EV sports cars ahead of their arrival.

What Will It Look Like?

Based on the spy shots, the new Boxster seems to adopt a sharper look than the previous generations. There's still a resemblance to the earlier cars, but the crisp lines give the vehicle a less retro general appearance. This rendering of it comes from Motor1.com's artist.

The lower fascia features active slats. The vents can shut when the extra air isn't necessary. EVs don't have the same cooling needs as combustion vehicles. Keeping the large opening lets the new Boxster retain a traditionally sporty appearance.

The LED headlights have sharp outlines. There are small, vertical openings on the outer edges.

The general proportions make the Boxster EV still appear to have a mid-mounted engine because of the space between the seats and rear axle. It might fool folks who see the new model but don't realize there's a new powertrain.

What’s The Powertrain And Battery?

There aren't many mechanical details available about the electric Boxster so far away from the model's launch. The speculation goes that Porsche would offer a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive layout and a single-motor, rear-drive setup. The output from each configuration is still a mystery.

Underneath the skin, the Porsche reportedly rides on the Premium Platform Electric underpinnings. It will also be underneath the new Macan EV, Audi A6 E-Tron, and many more models.

While we don't know specifics about the Boxster's battery, there are some details about other vehicles using the PPE platform to use as a guide. The upcoming Macan EV will have a 100 kWh pack. That unit will reportedly charge at 275 kW to 280 kW on a DC fast charger. This will allow for going from 5 to 80 percent in about 25 minutes.

When Will We See It?

Porsche says these EVs arrive in 2025, but there are still some questions. We don't know whether the Boxster and Cayman would have separate debuts or premiere at the same event. The specific timing of the launch is also unknown.

How Much Will It Cost?

It's too soon to know how much Porsche would charge for the new EV. For context, the existing 718 Boxster starts at $66,950 after the $1,450. We certainly wouldn't expect the company to charge less for the next-gen model versus the existing one.



