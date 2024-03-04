The second-generation Tesla Roadster debuted way back in November 2017. But it’s still not for sale, as the brand continues to work on the project. The latest statements from CEO Elon Musk indicate that deliveries could begin in 2025, and he touts some impressive—bordering on unbelievable—stats for the new model.

We’ll have to wait and see if the new Roadster actually debuts this year and if those 2025 delivery targets will come true. Until then, here’s everything we know about the electric sports car ahead of its debut.

What Is The Tesla Roadster?

The Roadster was Tesla’s first model ever, with production running from 2008 through 2012. But at that time it was just a Lotus Elise with batteries and it had a relatively limited production run. Tesla sold just over 2,400 models in its five-year production run.

Five years later the company announced a second-generation model was under development. Elon even showed a concept of the vehicle’s design. At that time, Musk claimed the new Roadster was able to reach 60 miles per hour in 1.9 seconds, with a top speed of over 250 miles per hour and a 620-mile range. Prices started at $200,000, and deliveries were supposed to begin in 2020.

What's Under The "Hood?"

There have been several reports about the second-gen Roadster’s powertrain over the years, and it has evolved in that time. The latest reports indicate that the Roadster may have a 200.0-kilowatt-hour battery pack and three electric motors—one up front and two on the rear. That would give the supercar well over 1,000 horsepower. Musk said that the Roadster would reportedly have 7,376 pound-feet of torque—but that number is misleading. It will probably have closer to 758 lb-ft.

In 2019, Musk said the sports car would be available with 10 rocket thrusters that would "dramatically improve acceleration, top speed, braking, and cornering. Maybe they will even allow a Tesla to fly," according to the company boss. In 2021, Musk said the car would hit 60 mph in 1.1 seconds with the optional rockets.

During a 2021 episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Musk went into more detail about the flying Roadster. "I thought maybe we could make it hover, but not too high," he said. "So maybe it could hover, like, a meter above the ground, or something. So, if you plummet, you blow out the suspension, but you’re not going to die."

Quick Specs 2025 Tesla Roadster Battery 200.0-Kilowatt-Hours (est.) Motors Three (est.) Output 1,000 Horsepower / 758 Pound-Feet (est.) 0-60 MPH Under 1.0 Second (est.) Price $200,000 (est.)

How Quick Will It Be?

CEO Elon Musk claims the Tesla Roadster will be able to hit 60 miles per hour in less than one second. On February 28, 2024, he posted new details about the second-generation Roadster on X with the claim. He also wrote, "Tonight, we radically increased the design goals for the new Tesla Roadster. There will never be another car like this, if you could even call it a car."

To put this acceleration into perspective, the Rimac Nevera set a production-car record in 2023, reaching 60 mph in 1.74 seconds. Students in Switzerland built an open-wheel EV that hit 60 mph in 0.956 seconds but was far from a road-legal vehicle.

Rimac CEO Mate Rimac backed up Elon’s claim—somewhat—by saying that 0-60 mph in under one second "is possible," but that "thrusters are really the only way to go."

What Is The Tesla Roadster’s Top Speed?

The Tesla Roadster will reportedly have a top speed of over 250 miles per hour, a claim originally made in 2019.

What Does It Look Like?

Tesla has released multiple photos of the new Roadster and even put it on display at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles. Musk said the production design is complete in the recent series of tweets. Although, that statement might indicate that the final sports car might look different than in the earlier images.

The previous photos show a sports car that looks radically different from the first-gen Roadster. The new one has a sharp-edged, low-slung shape with pointy headlights. Rather than being a true convertible, there’s a removable roof panel over the occupants. Inside, the driver grips a steering yoke. A curved tablet between the seats handles the instrument and infotainment duties in a layout similar to other Tesla vehicles.

When Does The New Tesla Roadster Debut?

In the series of Tweets where Musk announced the sub-1 second 0-60-mph time, he also mentioned showing the final design at the end of the year and beginning deliveries in 2025. When the second-gen Roadster originally debuted in 2017, it was initially supposed to go on sale in 2020. Tesla has been pushing back the vehicle’s launch every year since then.

How Much Will The Tesla Roadster Cost?

Since the 2017 debut, Tesla has maintained the new Roadster would start at $200,000, and there would be a $250,000 Founders Series version. There’s no info available yet about what the rocket-equipped version would cost—but it will likely be even pricier.

Until 2021, Tesla took $50,000 reservations for the new Roadster. At that time, the company removed the vehicle’s price from its site and stopped accepting bookings for the sports car.

In 2022, popular YouTuber Marques Brownlee released a video complaining about the new Roadster’s multiple delays. He was frustrated about Tesla announcing the model and then pushing back the introduction for years.