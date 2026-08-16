'Boot' Tries To Take Out Mercedes Driver Every Time They Open It. Then They Take It To The Shop: ‘Feels Calculated And Personal’

There are many things that can go wrong with a vehicle. Some of these faults can put you in danger.

For example, one man recently shared his story about taking a vehicle for a test drive, only to have the brakes go out in the middle of an intersection. Another internet user alleged that they were driving their Ford vehicle when one of their wheels began to fall off.

Most of the time, these problems are dangerous because they change something about the car while it’s in motion. Sometimes, however, a problem with a vehicle can make it dangerous even when it’s parked.

What’s Wrong With This Mercedes?

In a video with over 3.4 million views, TikTok user Jay Garsy (@jaygarsy) showcases a peculiar problem with a Mercedes-Benz CLS, likely circa 2012–2014.

“Customer states boot tries to [take me out] every time I open it,” he starts.

From there, he hits the trunk opening button on the car’s fob. Initially, everything seems OK—the car’s trunk opens slowly. After a second, however, the problem shows itself. The car’s trunk slams closed by itself.

“Wow,” someone off-screen can be heard saying. Garsy himself responds with an audible laugh and an expletive.

Is This Normal?

Naturally, this is not the expected behavior of any vehicle, Mercedes-Benz or otherwise. That said, there are some known issues with the power trunk on this generation of Mercedes-Benz CLS vehicles.

For example, one repair guide for the C218 states that wiring near the left trunk hinge is a common failure point. Problems with this wiring, the site says, can cause the trunk to open partially, stop, or reverse direction unexpectedly. This can be fixed by looking through the wiring for any breaks, faults, or damaged sections. From there, new wiring can be installed.

There are other possible issues that could lead to the emergence of this problem. For example, this generation of Mercedes-Benz CLS vehicles had a travel sensor on their trunks. This allowed the control system to know where the trunk lid was and which direction it was moving.

If the sensor is broken, has an intermittent connection, or is relaying corrupted information, it could cause the module to behave as though the trunk has reached a condition requiring it to stop or reverse.

Lastly, it could simply be the car’s struts. These hold the trunk up after it has opened. The struts can be replaced with relative ease and at a fairly low cost. It should be noted, however, that this model appears to have a more complicated trunk mechanism that involves an extension/draw spring rather than simply gas struts.

Gallery: More powerful 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLS 63 AMG announced 12

The True Problem

There are other issues that could be causing this problem, such as the drive mechanism. In order to fully diagnose the issue, one should determine whether the lid is being commanded to close electrically or simply dropping mechanically. From there, they can determine the exact source of the problem.

In an email, the TikToker revealed the real issue with the car.

“The problem was the gas struts had failed,” he wrote. “The motor opens the trunk, then when the motor switches off, the gas struts are supposed to hold it in place but they didn’t. Replaced gas struts and all was good.”

Garsy said that, prior to his repair, the car had injured two of the owner’s family members in separate accidents.

“It’s a common problem with Mercedes and BMW,” he said of the issue.

'If Aldi Checkout Designed A Boot'

In the comments section, many users made jokes about the state of the trunk.

“Its a game of how fast can you pack your shopping,” laughed a user.

“It really stays open just long enough to trust it,” added another.

“I was expecting it to pop open too quickly and risk an uppercut to the chin. Dangerous, but avoidable,” shared a third. “This, however, is just the ultimate betrayal.”

Others offered potential resolutions.

“Boot struts need replaced,” declared a commenter. “Easy job can do by ya self.”

What do you think?

“My Cadillac did this, but the door is bigger and heavier than this one,” recalled a second. “Just needed new shock arms or whatever those things are called that holds it up.”

Motor1 reached out to Mercedes-Benz via email. We will update this story if it responds.

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy