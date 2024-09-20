SUVs are the most popular type of vehicle in America—and for good reason. So many modern options are stylish, capable, comfortable, and loaded with technology. The next few years will bring even more exciting options to market, with of number of new SUVs making their debut as early as next year.

Brands like BMW, Ford, and Hyundai have big plans for their SUV lineups in 2025. The incoming options range from luxury three-rows and compact EVs to performance SUVs and off-roaders. The SUVs making it to market next year certainly won’t be short on variety.

BMW Neue Klasse SUV

$70,000 (est.)

Next year BMW will introduce the new models in its updated EV lineup. The first of these Neue Klasse vehicles will be an electric 3 Series, followed by an electric SUV inspired by the Vision Neue Klasse X concept from earlier this year. The electric SUV will be X5-sized and ride on BMW's new CLAR architecture that currently underpins the i5 and i7 electric sedans.

Along with a fully electric powertrain, the Neue Klasse SUV could offer combustion and hybrid options as well, with turbocharged four- and six-cylinder engine options possible. Expect to see it late next year.

Cadillac Optiq

$54,390

When the Optiq goes into production later this year, it will be the least expensive electric Cadillac, with a starting price of $54,390. That will get you a dual-motor, five-passenger crossover similar in stature to the Chevrolet Equinox EV, including its 85.0-kilowatt-hour battery pack and DC fast charging at 150 kilowatts.

Even though the Optiq's combined output of 300 horsepower won't set the world on fire, it will bring a handsome interior with a 33.0-inch integrated digital screen and standard-issue Super Cruise to the segment. Look for it to go on sale early next year.

Ford Expedition

$58,000 (est.)

The new Lincoln Navigator is already here, which means the updated Expedition shouldn't be far behind. Prototypes have already been spotted without camouflage, showing a chiseled body with a clean front end similar to the current F-150. We expect to see an updated cabin with more digital real estate, but distinct from the Navigator's long 48.0-inch single screen.

Under the hood, there's no reason the believe the familiar 3.5-liter EcoBoost V-6 won't carry over to the new Expedition, though it could gain some power. A new Tremor trim should take the Timberline's place as the rugged choice for buyers.

Genesis GV90

$100,000 (est.)

Rumors of a new Genesis ultra-luxury flagship SUV have circulated for years, but it's finally making it to production. We got a preview in March at the New York Auto Show with the Neolun concept, looking very prestigious with its Genesis family grille and Kia EV9 proportions. We say EV9 because the GV90 is expected to be an electric-only offering, using Hyundai Group's new eM platform for its foundation.

Genesis will offer two-row and three-row options of the GV90, and we're hearing it could retain the pillar-less design of the concept with front- and rear-opening doors. Prototypes could be out late this year ahead of a production debut in 2025.

Hyundai Palisade

$38,000 (est.)

Coinciding with the GV90, Hyundai will reveal its next-generation Palisade—which should be a significant departure from the current model. Large and upright, expect a clean, squared-off face similar to other recent Hyundai offerings. Also expect lights—lots of LEDs up front, headlight surrounds, and a horizontal bar stretching across the grille.

The new Palisade will have an upscale interior and a digital display with physical controls, while under the hood, there should be a choice of either a 2.5-liter hybrid four-cylinder powertrain or a turbocharged 3.5-liter V-6. Expect to see it early next year.

Jeep Recon

$60,000 (est.)

The Jeep Recon takes obvious inspiration from the Wrangler, and the new model will hopefully help enthusiasts shift toward all-electric powertrains. The Recon is supposed to launch soon, riding on the STLA Large architecture that also underpins the upcoming Wagoneer S.

The Recon will still embody the Jeep lifestyle with removable doors and potentially large roof openings. The company will offer electric, combustion, and hybrid powertrains. Look for a production version sometime next year.

Mercedes-Benz 'Little G' EV

$65,000 (est.)

Mercedes will expand the G-Class lineup with a smaller, more affordable model. The Little G will also electric like its larger sibling, shrinking the G-Class's boxy proportions. It'll likely ride on the compact Mercedes Modular Architecture that can accommodate combustion engines and electric powertrains, which should have 800-volt charging capability and offer over 300 miles of range.

The Little G should be much cheaper, too, than its full-sized counterpart. But it will still have standard all-wheel drive and a bevy of off-road features.

Nissan Leaf

$40,000 (est.)

Nissan is giving the electric Leaf a thorough makeover for the 2026 model year. It will graduate from a simple hatchback to a more popular crossover, allegedly taking its styling cues from Nissan's Chill-Out concept from 2021.

The new Leaf will ride on the CMF-EV platform, but Nissan hasn't provided any clues about its powertrain. The platform also underpins the Nissan Ariya, which has single- and dual-motor configurations, making 214 to 389 horsepower depending on the setup and software.

Rivian R1X

$100,000 (est.)

Rivian trademarked the R1X name three years ago, but it wasn't until the new R3X that the name meant anything. The R3X is a rugged, performance version of the new R3 crossover, and the R1X could offer similar upgrades.

The off-roader will come in both truck and SUV forms, and will likely have new front and rear bumpers for improved off-road capability, tougher rocker panels, orange accents, and possibly a quad-motor configuration for maximum wheel control. We should know all the details next year.

Scout Electric SUV / Truck

$45,000 (est.)

The Scout brand is back. Next year we'll see the brand's first new pickup truck and SUVs on the road. We've only seen teasers so far, previewing a pair of boxy models with upright front ends and short overhangs.

There's not much to go on, but Volkswagen—which is reviving the brand—promises the new models will be as capable as its competitors and similarly priced. The first concepts will show up later this year before the production versions arrive, likely in 2025.

Tesla Model Y

$50,000 (est.)

The updates Tesla made to the Model 3 "Highland" are expected to arrive on the Model Y "Juniper" in early 2025. The crossover should receive similar changes, like a revised front bumper, new headlights and taillights, new wheels, and other exterior tweaks.

Inside, the updated Model Y will likely get the 3's new steering wheel, a redesigned center console, and a revised armrest. The crossover should also receive powertrain and range improvements.

Toyota FJ Cruiser

$40,000 (est.)

The FJ Cruiser will slot below the Land Cruiser in Toyota's lineup. The automaker teased the model over a year ago, previewing the new SUV that appears to borrow the Compact Cruiser EV's styling cues, which had a boxy design and plenty of plastic cladding to protect the body panels.

The new FJ Cruiser is supposed to be smaller than the Land Cruiser—think Toyota RAV4 size—which should make it cheaper, too, giving buyers a more affordable entry point into the Cruiser brand.