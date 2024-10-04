Green LFA? Hell yeah, dude. Green LFA.

This one-of-two "Fresh Green" Lexus LFA is up for sale at DK Engineering in the UK. Perhaps disappointing to our American audience, it's right-hand drive, but still, just look at it.

Making this one even more striking is its red-and-black Alcantara interior, which you'll probably either love or hate. With so many LFAs seen more subtle colors, or the occasional yellow or orange, this one really doesn't look like any others. DK Engineering says that in pictures the paint looks like Porsche's Viper Green, but in real life, it's much more fluorescent.

The car has just 838 miles on the odometer, and it was recently serviced by a Lexus dealer—so it's ready for many, many more miles. DK Engineering didn't list a price, but with LFA values rising, the rare specification, and the low mileage of this car, it won't be cheap.

Lexus offered 30 color choices on the LFA, but according to the LFA Registry, only 26 were used. Believe it or not, Fresh Green is not the rarest color, either, with five examples painted in totally unique shades. By far the most common color was Whitest White, with 157 made— a sizable chunk of the 500 total cars produced.

The LFA Registry says this car was delivered new in Japan, and was the only right-hand drive car in Fresh Green. There is a US-delivered, left-hand drive Fresh Green LFA, and if you ever see it, consider yourself very lucky.