The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is one of the best EVs on sale today. With good looks, healthy range, and a smooth driving experience, there's not much more you can ask for from an affordable daily driver. Now it's getting even better, with standard NACS charging and a new off-road-ready XRT trim.

The XRT is the second specialized trim to join the Ioniq 5 lineup, following the high-performance Ioniq 5 N. Hyundai's given the car a 0.9-inch suspension lift, unique suspension tuning, and 18-inch wheels wrapped in all-terrain tires. There's no word on any extra underbody protection, though considering the floor-mounted battery, it's likely the standard car's shielding will suffice for any light excursions owners may take.

Hyundai Hyundai

Outside you'll find unique front and rear bumpers covered in "digital camouflage" cladding. The XRT gets two unique color options: Ultimate Red and Cosmic Blue Pearl. There's also a pair of red-painted tow hooks up front that Hyundai says can pull up to 5,834 pounds in a pinch. The company also published approach and departure angles of 19.8 degrees and 30.0 degrees, respectively. That's 2.3 degrees and 4.6 degrees better than the standard car. Other changes include specific badging, black mirror caps, all-weather floor mats, and a different upholstery for the seats.

The rest of the Ioniq 5 has been given some big updates, too. The two battery sizes have been increased, with the standard range pack up to 63 kilowatt-hours from 58 kilowatt-hours. The long-range battery has been bumped to 84 kWh, up from 77.4. Range estimates can be found below:

Trim Drive Type Current Range (Miles) New Range (Targeted) Limited AWD 260 250+ to 280+ depending on trim / wheel & tire size SE / SEL AWD 260 250+ to 280+ depending on trim / wheel & tire size XRT AWD N/A 250+ to 280+ depending on trim / wheel & tire size SE / SEL / Limited RWD 303 310+ SE Standard Range RWD 220 240+

The XRT model gets the bigger battery and dual-motor AWD as standard, which makes sense considering its off-roading aspirations. Hyundai doesn't mention power for any new Ioniq trim, but considering the last dual-motor trim made 320 horsepower and 446 pound-feet of torque, we don't mind if there's no big jump in thrust.

The next biggest change to the Ioniq 5 range is a new NACS-style charging port, like you'd find on a Tesla. The port means access to all of Tesla's 17,000+ Supercharger stations, effectively doubling the amount of DC fast chargers available to Ioniq 5 owners. Hyundai says it'll also include a CCS adapter for every car, so you don't have to worry about missing out on a charger if the plug doesn't match your car.

Hyundai Hyundai Hyundai

Hyundai has made a host of other changes to the Ioniq 5 lineup for 2025. There are new bumpers, a new spoiler, more aerodynamically efficient wheels, and three new matte colors. Inside you'll find a new climate control layout, USB-C ports, physical seat heater controls, and long overdue wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Pricing has yet to be released for the 2025 Ioniq 5, but Hyundai says it'll qualify for the $3,750 tax credit when it goes on sale, as it'll be the first car to be produced at the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) facility in Georgia.

There's also no mention of the Ioniq 5 N returning for 2025, though there's no indication it was supposed to be a one-year special. We're confident it'll be back for at least a few more model years.