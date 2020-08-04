If you’re not a big fan of the downsizing trend and you also feel like today’s performance vehicles are just too heavy, the man behind the McLaren F1 has just the right car for you. With a V12 engine and a targeted curb weight of less than 1,000 kilograms (2,204 pounds), the Gordon Murray Automotive T.50 might just be the swan song of the purest sports car breed.

At the heart of the naturally aspirated machine will be a completely bespoke engine developed by Cosworth as a “Formula One engine for the road.” The 3.9-liter does away with forced induction and revs all the way up to a screaming 12,100 rpm, with the full amount of torque kicking in at only 2,500 rpm. It produces a healthy 467 Newton-meters (344 pound-feet) while the 654 horsepower arrives at 11,500 rpm.

All that power will be channeled to the rear wheels through a short-throw, six-speed H-pattern manual gearbox developed in collaboration with Xtrac. If you’re wondering about the car’s size, it’ll be only 60 millimeters (2.36 inches) longer and 30 millimeters (1.18 inches) wider than its source of inspiration – the legendary McLaren F1.

Much like the McLaren F1 and the Speedtail that followed it, the T.50 will offer an unconventional three-seat layout to provide better practicality than nearly any other supercar on the road today. GMA refers to its exciting product using some big words by calling it the “purest, lightest, most driver-focused supercar ever made.”

While the rear end with its centrally mounted massive fan has been revealed, the front fascia remains somewhat of a mystery for the time being. We do know Gordon Murray previously said the design will take after the F1, which is hardly a surprise considering the T.50 is billed as being the spiritual successor of the fastest naturally aspirated car ever made.

The livestream is scheduled to start at 12 PM Eastern or 4 PM GMT if you're watching from Europe.