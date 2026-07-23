Toyota's Biggest Off-Roader Gets Even More Capable With A New Trim

the breakdown The 2027 Toyota Sequoia lineup adds a new Trailhunter trim.

Based on the upgrades found on the Tacoma and 4Runner, the Sequoia Trailhunter gains upgraded suspension, wheels, tires, and more.

The Trailhunter models are aimed at overlanders looking for an out-of-the-box, factory-supported option.

Overlanding is still a hugely popular activity among off-road enthusiasts. People want to get off the beaten path and seek out adventure. That means more automakers are delivering factory-built vehicles to meet the challenges these buyers now demand.

Toyota recently launched its Trailhunter lineup for just this reason. First came the Tacoma, then the 4Runner and Tundra, and now the family adds the full-size Sequoia into the mix.

2027 Toyota Sequoia Trailhunter Photo by: Toyota

The formula is, by now, quite a familiar one. Upgrade the suspension, add a dash of underbody protection and some recovery points, and slap on a proper set of wheels and tires. That's just what Toyota has done here with the 2027 Sequoia Trailhunter, and that's because the formula works.

A set of Old Man Emu shocks sits at all four corners. Trailhunter-specific 18-inch wheels look great finished in bronze, and they're wrapped in Michelin LTX Trail tires. Those tires are really the one miss on this package. They're all-season tires and not proper all-terrain tires.

Anyone who wants to actually get this truck into the dirt will want to upgrade to a proper all-terrain right away. The rest of the upgrades, however, are a great starting point.

After all, the Sequoia also arrives with Multi-Terrain Select drive modes, Crawl Control, and a locking rear differential. The underbody protection and recovery hooks are there to help you when you get stuck if you don't swap out those tires.

Toyota offers the Trailhunter as a package on the SR5 grade of the Sequoia. I wouldn't be surprised, though, if we see a more fully fleshed-out separate trim at some point in the very near future.

30 Source: Toyota

Motor1's Take: Toyota says the Trailhunter package for the 2027 Sequoia enters production this fall. There's no word on pricing yet, but it's nice that it's offered down on the entry-level SR5 trim.

What do you think?

Still, I'm surprised Toyota didn't simply upgrade the truck more fully along the lines of the Tacoma and 4Runner. Those get a raised intake, better tires, and upgraded bumpers. Surely someone plopping down cash for a Sequoia Trailhunter would be happy to pay more for better off-road features.

Don't be surprised when the real Sequoia Trailhunter shows up in a few years.

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