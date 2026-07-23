Honda Civic Si Production Is Ending—For Now

The Breakdown Honda will pause Civic Si production due to ‘evolving business conditions.’

The automaker has confirmed that the Civic Si will return as an ‘all-new next-generation' model.

Honda did not say when Civic Si production would resume.

The Honda Civic Si is going on a hiatus. The Japanese automaker is pausing production of the sporty compact car at the end of the 2026 model year. Honda cited "evolving business conditions" as the reason for the decision, but it’s not completely dead.

In a press release shared with Motor1, Honda said in a statement: "An all-new version of the Civic Si will return to the Honda lineup in the coming years." Lance Woelfer, vice president of Auto Sales at American Honda, notes:

'The Honda Civic Si has set the standard for affordable performance for four decades, and the all-new next-generation Civic Si will carry that tradition forward for enthusiast drivers when it returns to the Honda lineup.'

2025 Honda Civic Si Interior Photo by: Honda

Honda's Fourth Civic Si Production Pause

The Honda Civic Si is Honda's entry-level performance variant. It has a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder producing 200 horsepower. It's only available with a six-speed manual transmission, and it has a $32,690 starting price, which includes the $1,195 destination charge.

This is the fourth time Honda has paused Civic Si production, with the first occurring in 1988. Honda would pause production again from 1996 to 1998 and again, most recently, in 2021.

The specifics around the decision remain unclear. A recent Reddit post shared an alleged email sent to Honda's Alliston, Ontario, factory that said it was the “evolving business conditions” around the Environmental Protection Agency regulations for 2027 and beyond that are causing the production pause.

The memo states that it is pausing production of any trim that utilizes the turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder paired with the six-speed manual transmission, which would include the manual-equipped Acura Integra A-Spec. The automaker confirmed to Car and Driver that production for the Acura sedan is also paused.

What do you think?

Honda says that the Civic Si should remain in dealer inventory until early next year.

17 Source: Honda

Motor1’s Take: We hope the Honda Civic Si isn't gone for long. It's an affordable performance option that the market needs just as the price of new cars continues to rise.

Sources: Honda, Car and Driver, Reddit

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

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