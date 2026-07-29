China's Newest Luxury SUV Is Built To Beat The Germans

THE BREAKDOWN The Zeekr 9X combines a 2.0-liter turbo engine with three electric motors to produce 1,381 hp.

An available 70-kWh CATL battery delivers more than 186 miles (300 km) of electric range and can charge from 20% to 80% in just nine minutes.

The full-size luxury SUV rides on Geely's SEA-S platform and is expected to cost between approximately $84,000 and $126,000 in China.

"Don’t export from China; build cars in Europe designed specifically for European customers." Lothar Schupet, CEO of Zeekr Europe, makes that point immediately as he introduces the Zeekr 9X, the Chinese brand’s new flagship SUV, aimed squarely at the territory of large premium luxury SUVs.

Developed by the design team led by Stefan Sielaff (formerly head of design at Bentley and Audi) at the Global Design Center in Gothenburg, Sweden, the 9X is Zeekr’s attempt to blend Chinese technology with European sensibilities, with a focus on luxury, comfort, and material quality.

At more than 17.2 feet long, just over 79.5 inches wide, and with a 124.8-inch wheelbase, the Zeekr 9X presents itself as a full-size six-seat luxury SUV with lounge-like accommodations and a class-leading tech package. Beneath the bodywork is the Zeekr Super Hybrid system with a 900-volt electrical architecture.

This is clearly a model intended to challenge major Western luxury SUVs not only on size and performance, but also with an approach tailored to this market. Pricing? That will be revealed later.

Zeekr 9X Photo by: Zeekr

Designed In Sweden, Built For Europe

The Zeekr 9X features an imposing upright chrome grille, inspired by flagship luxury sedans, paired with slim LED lighting units that help soften its visual mass. Along the sides, the body surfaces are clean and sculpted, with sharp lines that emphasize the model’s generous proportions, while the tall hood, pronounced fender flares, and large-diameter wheels underline its road presence.

The nearly flat roofline helps maximize interior space, while at the rear a slim full-width light bar links the taillights and adds to the SUV’s imposing appearance.

The Zeekr 9X is a large SUV designed to project luxury and authority at first glance. Measuring 17.2 feet in length, 79.5 inches in width, about 71.7 inches in height, and with a 124.8-inch wheelbase, it ranks among the most imposing models in the premium full-size SUV segment.

Length Width Height Wheelbase 17.2 feet 79.5 inches 71.7 inches 124.8-inch

Photo by: Zeekr

A Rolling Luxury Lounge

According to Zeekr design chief Stefan Sielaff, every element of the 9X was developed to deliver maximum comfort and well-being for passengers, from the quality of the materials to practical solutions such as the integrated refrigerator for keeping drinks chilled (it has a 0.3-cubic-foot capacity and can be set from 21°F to 122°F).

The Zeekr 9X cabin is designed as a true luxury lounge, with a six-seat layout across three rows and a 124.8-inch wheelbase that ensures especially generous passenger room. Materials include high-quality leather, metallic trim, and soft-touch surfaces, while the Cloud Lounge seats are power-adjustable and feature heating, ventilation, and massage functions to maximize comfort on long trips. The second row is designed as an exclusive VIP relaxation area, with generous legroom and individual seats.

The dashboard uses a minimalist design dominated by large OLED displays for the instrument panel and infotainment, joined by a 43-inch augmented-reality head-up display and a next-generation operating system powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8295 chip.

Special attention has also been paid to cabin sound insulation and the multimedia experience. The Naim-developed audio system includes 32 speakers, 40 channels of amplification, and 2,120 watts of total output, with Dolby Atmos support, active noise reduction technology, and several listening modes designed to deliver a hi-fi-level sound experience.

Cargo capacity ranges from 23.9 to 75.8 cubic feet. Towing capacity reaches 4,409 pounds.

Photo by: Zeekr

Performance Meets Ultra-Fast Charging

The Zeekr 9X debuts with the Zeekr Super Hybrid system, a plug-in hybrid technology that combines the benefits of electric driving with the flexibility of an internal-combustion engine. The system uses a 900-volt electrical architecture and pairs a turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine, which works as a generator to extend range and maintain consistent performance even on longer trips, with a high-performance electric component.

In its most powerful version, the 9X delivers up to 897 hp, with a 0–62 mph time of 4.1 seconds and a top speed of 149 mph. Intelligent power management allows the driver to choose from several driving modes, from fully electric operation to more dynamic settings for demanding routes, supported by dual-chamber adaptive air suspension and CDC electromagnetic dampers.

Thanks to its high-capacity battery and DC fast-charging system, the Zeekr 9X can recharge from 10% to 80% in just 9.5 minutes and offers a total range of up to 458 miles.

What do you think?

What Will It Cost?

Pricing for the Zeekr 9X in Europe has not yet been officially announced, but considering its premium positioning, size, and technology, it is expected to land at around €100,000 ($88,000), with the most powerful and best-equipped versions likely to exceed that figure.

Motor1's Take: The Zeekr 9X shows just how far plug-in hybrids have evolved. With supercar-rivaling power, an enormous battery, and ultra-fast charging, it blurs the line between a traditional PHEV and a full EV. Whether buyers actually need 1,381 horsepower is another question, but the 9X proves Chinese automakers are pushing performance and technology at a pace that's becoming difficult for established luxury brands to ignore.

Gallery: Zeekr 9X

28 Source: Zeekr

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