The $64K Toyota Corolla That Costs Supra Money

THE BREAKDOWN The 2026 Toyota GRMN Corolla is a $64,360 track special for North America, Japan, and Australia.

Power holds at 300 horsepower, but torque climbs to 302 pound-feet and weight drops.

Only 730 examples will be hand-built at Motomachi making this the rarest modern Corolla yet.

The steering wheel shudders, the turbo 3-cylinder buzzes past 6,000 rpm, and the Toyota GRMN Corolla squats into its Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires far harder than any commuter hatch has a right to. Then the number lands: $64,360 before destination for something that still wears a Corolla badge.

Toyota positions the 2026 GRMN Corolla as the most extreme and most expensive Corolla ever, a limited, track-focused evolution of the GR Corolla with just 730 units planned worldwide and late-summer deliveries. Output from the 1.6-liter turbo 3-cylinder stays at 300 horsepower, but torque rises to 302 lb-ft, the rear seats disappear, and the suspension, aero, and all-wheel-drive software all get motorsport-grade attention. With a standard 2026 GR Corolla sitting in the low-$40,000 range, this special version asks roughly a $20,000–$25,000 premium, so the hardware and rarity have to carry a lot of weight.

Gallery: 2026 Toyota GRMN Corolla 53 Source: Toyota

2026 Toyota GRMN Corolla Price And Availability

Toyota lists MSRP at $64,360, before destination and dealer fees. That makes the GRMN roughly 50 percent more expensive than a regular 2026 GR Corolla and almost triple the cost of a basic Corolla sedan. In sticker terms, the hottest Corolla now swims in the same price waters as a GR Supra 3.0 or a well-optioned Ford Mustang Dark Horse.

Every GRMN Corolla is hand-assembled at Toyota’s Motomachi plant in Japan, with allocations split between North America, Japan, Australia, and a few additional markets. Production is capped at 730 cars globally, and Toyota expects demand to outrun supply, with an allocation-style process likely deciding which dealers see a car at all. Earlier hints from the GRMN leak and the official GRMN announcement already set expectations that this would not be a car drivers could simply order off a lot.

GRMN Corolla Vs GR Corolla: Power, Weight And Chassis Upgrades

Under the hood, the GRMN Corolla sticks with the familiar 1.6-liter turbocharged 3-cylinder and a quoted 300 hp, but torque edges up from roughly 295 lb-ft to 302 lb-ft. Toyota also retunes the GR-Four all-wheel-drive system, electric power steering, and stability control to stay consistent over long stints on track instead of chasing a big dyno number.

Weight savings and stiffness tell more of the story. The rear bench is removed entirely, turning the hatch into a two-seater with a substantial brace in its place. Carbon-fiber front fenders and other composite pieces, plus forged wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 rubber, trim mass and add grip. Springs, dampers, and anti-roll bars are all revised for circuit work, and the brakes are upgraded for repeated hard stops. For owners cross-shopping spec sheets, previous coverage of the 2026 GR Corolla lineup and the GR Corolla upgrade kits shows how much of this kit is unique to the GRMN versus available piecemeal.

2026 Toyota GRMN Corolla Photos by: Toyota 2026 Toyota GRMN Corolla Photos by: Toyota

Inside, the car makes its priorities obvious. The missing rear seat opens space for a reinforced load floor and extra body stiffness, sacrificing people-carrying for structure. Up front, deeply bolstered buckets, grippy materials, and motorsport-inspired trim all point toward keeping a helmeted driver in place through long sessions rather than coddling commuters.

Outside, carbon-fiber front fenders, reshaped fascias, and an adjustable rear wing mark the GRMN out from both the standard GR and any regular Corolla hatchback. The forged wheels and Cup 2 tires sit snug under the arches, and most of the add-on aero serves downforce and stability first, style second. For fans who have followed hotter projects like the GR Corolla Morizo RR or old-school builds such as the AE86 Tom’s Racing restoration, the GRMN reads like a road-legal extension of Toyota’s grassroots racing work.

2026 Toyota GRMN Corolla Photo by: Toyota

What do you think?

Motor1's Take: The GRMN Corolla asks Supra money for a hatchback shape, but it also delivers the kind of focus usually reserved for homologation specials. Limited numbers, real weight loss, and serious track hardware turn an already hot GR Corolla into something closer to a factory-built time-attack car.

For most drivers, a standard GR Corolla or a rival sports coupe makes more sense on the street and the budget. For collectors and track diehards, though, this is likely to be the high-water mark for Toyota's modern hot-hatch era, and the last word in how wild a Corolla can get from the factory.

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