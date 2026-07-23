Toyota Upgrades Its Funkiest Model With A New Hybrid System

The Breakdown The 2027 Toyota Crown will go on sale with the automaker’s latest hybrid system.

The Crown receives a restyled rear bumper and other exterior tweaks.

The 2027 Crown is $200 more to start than the outgoing model.

You'll have to look closely to spot the changes Toyota made to the 2027 Crown, because the biggest updates are under the hood. The automaker is installing its fifth-generation hybrid system in the model while making a few exterior tweaks.

The updated Toyota Hybrid System is like the fourth-gen setup. It has a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder and two electric motors. Toyota didn’t specify the output but did say it has an EPA-estimated 40-mile-per-gallon combined rating, which is 1 mpg less than the 2026 car.

The updated hybrid will power the XLE, Limited, and Nightshade grades. The Crown Platinum continues to feature Toyota’s Hybrid Max engine, which pairs a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder with two electric motors for a combined output of 340 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque. It comes with a six-speed automatic.

2027 Toyota Crown Photo by: Toyota

Crown's Design Changes

The 2027 Crown comes standard with 19-inch wheels, with 21-inch ones available. Toyota is adding a new black exterior color called Inked, which joins Oxygen White, Bronze Age, Heavy Metal, Finish Line Red, and Storm Cloud. The hybrid and all-wheel drive badges receive a new satin finish.

The Crown Platinum now comes with red brake calipers as standard and a black window surround. The two-tone color option now features a body-colored trunk. The Crown Nightshade gets new black badges.

Inside, Toyota adds Saddle Tan seats to the Crown Limited, while the Platinum is available with a Saddle Tan interior. The automaker will let customers pair the Saddle Tan interior with the Bronze Age exterior color.

Pricing And Availability

Toyota hasn’t said when the 2027 Crown will go on sale, but it should be soon. The entry-level 2027 Crown XLE will start at 42935, including the $1,295 destination charge, which is unchanged from last year. That’s just $200 more than before.

The 2027 Crown Limited will have a $51,015 starting price, receiving a massive $3,770 price increase. The Nightshade is now cheaper than the Limited, starting at $50,260, a $200 increase.

What do you think?

The 2027 Crown Platinum also gets a $200 price increase. It will start at $56,485.

10 Source: Toyota

Motor1’s Take: The Toyota Crown is one of the automaker’s oddest models, blurring the line between sedan and crossover. It’s not a big seller for the brand, with 2,941 sold through the first six months of the year, but sales are up 31.5 percent.

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