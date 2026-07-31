JLR's New North American CEO Has A Lot Of Work To Do

THE BREAKDOWN JLR has appointed a new North American CEO, Mark Cameron.

The company announced last month that it wants to grow its North American operations, specifically in the United States.

JLR has several new models launching soon, including the new Range Rover GT and Jaguar Type 01.

JLR has appointed a new CEO to oversee the automaker’s vital North America operations. Mark Cameron, the Defender brand’s global managing director, will assume the role just as the automaker prepares to launch several new models that will define its future in the United States and beyond.

Cameron is a 15-year JLR veteran, with a 32-year career in the automotive industry. He will become JLR’s North American CEO on September 1. Lennard Hoornik, JLR’s Chief Growth Officer, whom Cameron will be reporting to, said:

'Mark’s proven track record, including the success of Defender, makes him ideally placed to accelerate growth in North America as we strengthen our Range Rover, Defender, Jaguar and Discovery brands while pursuing our ambitious plans to make the region the size of our global business today within the next five years.'

The timing of his appointment is no coincidence. Just last month, JLR announced plans to grow revenue by increasing its focus on North America. CEO PB Balaji told investors that the entire company was "pivoting" toward the United States.

2027 Range Rover GT Photo by: Land Rover

JLR's North American Refocus

In June, the automaker said it was "targeting medium-term double-digit revenue growth." It wants to do that by leveraging its House of Brands, the company’s 2023 project to turn Defender, Discovery, and Range Rover into distinct brands alongside Jaguar.

The company wants its US operations to grow to the same size as the "entire JLR business," Balaji told investors a month ago. The market already generates the highest profits for the automaker and accounts for 28 percent of JLR’s fiscal-year sales.

It’s not all cake, though, as the company faces several challenges. JLR sales were down in the first quarter of the year, and the US’s tariffs on imported cars are digging into its profits, but the company has a plan.

What JLR's Future Looks Like

Land Rover Range Rover GT Interior Photo by: Land Rover

JLR will partner with Stellantis to build the Defender in the United States, as the company lacks a single factory in North America. The automaker plans to launch a new Defender model based on its Electrified Modular Architecture (EMA) platform. It will feature hybrid and all-electric powertrains.

The EMA will also underpin the upcoming Range Rover GT. It's the fifth member of the Range Rover lineup, initially launching as an EV before a hybrid variant arrives. It’s the brand’s most car-like model ever, looking more like a high-riding Jaguar than a Land Rover.

JLR’s product blitz also includes a new Range Rover and Range Rover Sport. Both will continue to use the brand’s Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA) platform, which can accommodate a range of powertrain types.

Land Rover will offer mild-hybrid, full-hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and battery-electric powertrains in its Range Rover, Defender, and Discovery brands. Jaguar will be “uniquely Electric [sic],” according to JLR.

What do you think?

Jaguar will reveal the Type 01 this October in New York. It will have three electric motors producing more than 986 horsepower and 959 pound-feet of torque, with a 120-kilowatt-hour battery. It’s expected to offer about 400 miles of range.

11 Source: Jaguar

Motor1’s Take: JLR has big plans and equally big challenges ahead. Cameron is tasked with a monumental task that will depend on successfully launching these new products.

Source: JLR

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