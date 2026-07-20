The New Maybach GLS Shows Its Face For The First Time

The Breakdown Mercedes-Benz has teased the Maybach GLS and its illuminated front fascia.

The luxury SUV features an illuminated grille surround, headlight star motifs, and an illuminated logo.

Mercedes should reveal the Maybach GLS sometime this year.

Back in March, Mercedes-Benz unveiled its latest flagship SUV: the updated GLS. Now, a new Maybach variant should debut very soon.

The automaker has teased the premium model on Instagram, with a short video revealing the Mercedes-Maybach GLS’s signature front lighting. The GLS has an illuminated grille surround and integrated star motifs in the headlights, which have slim LED daytime running lights above.

There is also an illuminated Maybach logo that sits below an illuminated Mercedes-Benz star logo, which will be "available shortly after market launch." It will also have puddle lamps so at night, everyone will know what you are driving.

Mercedes has not announced when it will unveil the Maybach GLS, but the luxury SUV is expected to debut sometime this year. Approximately two months separated the launch of the new S-Class from its Maybach variant, so we could see the GLS by summer’s end.

Expected Maybach GLS Updates

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS will benefit from many of the upgrades the automaker made to the regular model. The cabin will likely feature the MBUX Superscreen, which includes three displays and gives the SUV the automaker’s latest infotainment software.

Under the hood, we expect to find the latest iteration of Mercedes’ V8. In the updated GLS, the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8, which now features a flat-plane crank, produces 530 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque. That’s less than the current GLS that makes 550 hp, but Mercedes will likely up that for the Maybach.

What do you think?

The Maybach GLS should come with a long list of luxury features, upgrades, and amenities. The current GLS starts at $181,350, and the updated version should be just as expensive if not more so.

Motor1’s Take: The Mercedes-Maybach GLS will somehow be even more luxurious and opulent than the regular GLS, which already serves as the automaker's flagship SUV. If the SUV's lighting signature is already that ostentatious, we cannot wait to see the rest of the car.

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