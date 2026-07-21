The New Mercedes-Maybach GLS Debuts With More Power, Better Style

The Breakdown The 2027 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 680 debuts with a more powerful V8 engine.

The twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine now makes 603 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque.

The new GLS goes on sale later this year.

Now that Mercedes-Benz has updated its three-row GLS SUV, the automaker is ready to reveal the new Maybach variant. The 2027 Maybach GLS 680 will go on sale later this year, featuring a refreshed exterior, a more powerful engine, and a revamped cabin.

Under the hood is Mercedes’ latest twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8, the M1770 Evo, which now produces 603 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque. That’s an increase of 53 hp and 89 lb-ft over the outgoing model. The V8 is electrified with a second-generation starter generator.

Mercedes revised the GLS’s steering system, and the Maybach comes standard with the Airmatic air suspension. Buyers will be able to opt for the automaker’s new E-Active Body Control, which actively controls spring and damper forces to counteract roll, pitch, and lift.

The Maybach GLS Gets A Glow-Up

2027 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 680 Photo by: Mercedes-Benz

The 2027 Maybach GLS has an all-new front end that features an illuminated grille surround. It also has an illuminated Maybach grille badge and an illuminated standing Mercedes-Benz Star—both are a first for the automaker.

The standard wheels are 22 inches with a 20-hole design. Optional 23-inch forged wheels feature a precision ball-bearing mechanism that keeps the wheel’s star logo vertically aligned.

Inside, like the standard GLS, the Maybach features the MBUX Superscreen, the automaker’s triple-display setup, and comes with the automaker’s latest infotainment software. It has Rose Gold dials, illuminated outer climate control air vents, and improved massaging functionality for first- and second-row passengers.

The SUV comes standard with an enhanced Burmester 3D Surround System with Dolby Atmos. The audio system now has two additional speakers, for 15 total, and a more powerful 710-watt amplifier.

Mercedes-Maybach GLS Availability And Price

The 2027 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 680 will begin arriving at dealerships later this year. Mercedes did not reveal pricing for the updated Maybach GLS.

What do you think?

The 2026 Maybach GLS with a 550-hp V8 has a $181,350 starting price, including the destination charge. Mercedes will likely increase the model’s price, and we would not be surprised if it costs $185,000 or more.

64 Source: Mercedes-Benz

Motor1’s Take: This is the ultimate flagship SUV from Mercedes-Benz. It comes with more luxury and features than what's already packed in the standard GLS, with more power on tap, too. It's the height of luxury from Mercedes, and it will benefit from the updated design and cabin.

Source: Mercedes-Benz

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