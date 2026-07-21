2027 Toyota Tundra Gets An Overlanding Trim Straight From The Factory

the breakdown Toyota finally gives the Tundra the Trailhunter treatment with factory overlanding gear.

The Trailhunter joins the TRD Pro as a more expedition-focused off-road option in the Tundra lineup.

It's part of the 2027 Tundra refresh, which also adds standard 14.0-inch infotainment and updated styling across the range.

Toyota's Trailhunter lineup is growing. After debuting the rugged off-road trim on the Tacoma and 4Runner, Toyota is finally bringing its overlanding-focused option to its full-size Tundra for 2027.

The Trailhunter trim is one of the biggest additions to the Tundra line for 2027, offering buyers a less aggressive off-road option than the full-fat TRD Pro. Unlike the Pro, the Trailhunter is designed for long days on the trail rather than high-speed desert running.

Built For The Backcountry

2027 Toyota Tundra Trailhunter Photo by: Toyota

The Trailhunter starts with the Tundra SR5 and adds a long list of off-road upgrades. A lifted Old Man Emu suspension pairs with Michelin LTX Trail tires wrapped around exclusive 18-inch bronze wheels. Toyota also adds steel front recovery hooks, additional skid plates, a locking rear differential, and Multi-Terrain Select to improve traction on loose surfaces.

Visually, the Trailhunter separates itself from the rest of the lineup with exclusive badging, unique wheels, and rugged styling cues that complement the Tundra's updated front end for 2027.

We don’t actually know which engine is under the hood, but since the Trailhunter is based on the SR5, it almost definitely uses the standard twin-turbocharged 3.4-liter V6 instead of the more powerful I-Force Max hybrid. The SR5 makes 389 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque.

More Than Just a New Trim

Photo by: Toyota

The Trailhunter shows up alongside a broader refresh for the 2027 Tundra. Every model now comes standard with a 14.0-inch infotainment touchscreen featuring Toyota's latest multimedia software and built-in AT&T 5G connectivity. A Driver Recorder dash camera is also standard.

Toyota also upgraded the available grille-mounted LED light bar and now offers optional Rigid fog lights for better nighttime visibility.

What do you think?

Toyota hasn't announced pricing for the Trailhunter or the refreshed 2027 Tundra lineup, but we should know more over the next few months.

44 Source: Toyota

Motor1’s Take: It’s no surprise that Toyota’s Trailhunter trim is extending to the Tundra. For buyers who aren’t interested in an all-out TRD Pro trim, the Trailhunter offers a nice alternative.

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