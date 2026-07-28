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Toyota's New TRD Pro Paint Is Sweet As Honey

The entire line gets new yellow paint, while the Tundra and Sequoia TRD Pros get newly designed Fox-enhanced QS3 shocks.

2027 Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro
Photo by: Toyota
Anthony Alaniz Anthony Alaniz
By: Anthony Alaniz
at 10:21am ET
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THE BREAKDOWN

  • Toyota is expanding the TRP Pro color palette for 2027 with two new colors.  
  • Hot Honey is available on the 2027 4Runner while Honeycomb is available on the 2027 Tundra, Sequoia, and Tacoma.
  • The Tundra and Sequoia TRD Pro models get newly designed Fox-enhanced QS3 shocks.

Last week, Toyota announced updates for the 2027 Tundra and Sequoia line. Both models received fresh styling, with new Trailhunter trims and now-standard 14.0-inch infotainment displays. Now there’s more.

Today, the automaker announced a handful of additional upgrades to the TRD Pro trims. The most obvious update is the availability of a new exterior color: Honeycomb. Toyota says it looks like honey, with a golden yellow hue. 

Both vehicles also receive newly designed Fox-enhanced QS3 shocks tuned to each model. Red tow hooks are standard, while Toyota’s ISO-dynamic seats are available.  

2027 Toyota TRD Pro Family

Toyota TRD Pro Family Honeycomb Paint

Photo by: Toyota

Toyota's Other TRD Pro Models

The automaker hasn’t detailed the 2027 Tacoma or 4Runner just yet, so there could be other changes coming, but the TRD Pro models are getting new colors, too. The Tacoma gets the same new Honeycomb color. The 4Runner TRD Pro receives a slightly different shade called Hot Honey.

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Toyota says it will release specs and pricing for the 2027 Tundra and Sequoia closer to the start of their production this fall. We expect additional details on the 2027 Tacoma and 4Runner in the coming months, too.  

2027 Toyota TRD Pro Family
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2027 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro 2027 Toyota TRD Pro Family 2027 Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro 2027 Toyota TRD Pro Family 2027 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro 2027 Toyota TRD Pro Family
Source: Toyota

Motor1’s Take: The new color is certainly eye-catching, but it's nice to see Toyota make a few other tweaks, too. We expect the new color will come at an extra cost, but if you are already buying a TRD Pro, you can get whatever color you want. 

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Source: Toyota

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