The New Nissan Leaf Nismo Is All Show Without The Extra Go

The Breakdown The Nismo treatment does bring some hardware changes, but without a power boost.

Nissan gives the Leaf Nismo suspension upgrades and Michelin Pilot Sport 5 sports tires.

Recaro seats, red accents, and Nismo badges set it apart from the standard Leaf.

As counterintuitive as the idea of a Leaf Nismo might seem, it’s been done before. Nissan’s strategy to Nismo all the things dates back to 2018, when the previous-generation EV spawned a sportier version. With SUVs like the Armada/Patrol and Rogue/X-Trail also getting the Nismo treatment, there’s clearly no limit to which models can wear a badge once reserved for bona fide sports cars. It’s not even the first electric SUV with Nismo branding, as the Ariya Nismo has already been around for a couple of years.

Nissan wants to double the Nismo lineup to 10 models in the coming years and boost annual sales from 100,000 to 150,000 units by the end of 2028. It remains to be seen how big a role the new Leaf Nismo will play, considering people buying a Leaf typically aren’t seeking performance. While it’s still a perfectly sensible EV, the new range-topping version adds a dose of visual drama with a beefier body kit featuring an extended ducktail spoiler.

Photo by: Nissan

Disappointingly, it’s stuck with the base model’s regular taillights instead of the Z-esque design found on the higher trim levels. Aside from the more muscular body kit with red accents and Nismo badging, the flagship Leaf gets newly designed 19-inch Enkei wheels exclusive to this version. The styling revisions are apparently not just for show, as they also provide aerodynamic benefits by reducing drag and increasing downforce.

The red accents continue inside, where the Leaf Nismo gets optional Recaro front seats with greater lateral support. Elsewhere, Nissan wraps the steering wheel in synthetic leather with a Nappa leather-like feel and adds a red 12 o’clock marker. To drive the point home, a Nismo badge adorns the center console, while the digital instrument cluster features unique graphics to denote this isn’t the usual Leaf.

Not everything is purely cosmetic, though. The Leaf Nismo does receive hardware upgrades, borrowing the swing valve-equipped shock absorbers from the X-Trail Nismo we mentioned earlier. It also gets upgraded springs and stabilizers, while some of the suspension bushes have been revised. The new wheels are wrapped in grippy 235/45 R19 Michelin Pilot Sport 5 tires, and the Sport mode has been further tuned for sharper throttle response.

However, the Leaf Nismo doesn’t actually get more power. In Japan, it’s offered with the front-mounted electric motor available in two outputs: 174 hp and 254 lb-ft (345 Nm), or 214 hp and 261 lb-ft (355 Nm). It weighs 4,012 pounds (1,820 kilograms) in its lightest configuration with the 52-kWh battery, or 220 pounds (100 kilograms) more with the larger 75-kWh pack. The optional Recaros cut 44 lbs (20 kg) but are only offered in conjunction with the bigger battery.

What do you think?

The new Leaf Nismo is already available to order in Japan from 6,601,100 yen (about $40,500 at current exchange rates) with the smaller battery. It costs 6,952,000 yen ($42,600) with the larger pack, and if you want the Recaro seats, the price rises to 7,227,000 yen ($44,300).

For now, Nissan hasn’t said whether it plans to sell the Leaf Nismo in other markets. However, given its ambitious expansion plans for the Nismo lineup, it seems likely the model will eventually be offered outside Japan as well.

2027 Nissan Leaf Nismo (Japan) 17 Source: Nissan

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy