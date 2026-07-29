Mercedes Reinvents Its Smallest SUV For The EV Era

The Breakdown Mercedes-Benz has completely redesigned the GLA crossover for the 2028 model year.

Mercedes will offer it in two versions—hybrid or battery-electric.

The 2028 Mercedes-Benz GLA will go on sale in the United States in the second half of 2027.

Mercedes-Benz has thoroughly updated the GLA for 2028. The automaker’s entry-level compact crossover boasts more than just a new design; it also features some radical changes inside and under the hood.

Mercedes will offer the GLA in two flavors, electric and hybrid, with two EV variants available. The GLA 250+ electric produces 268 horsepower, while the GLA 350 4Matic Electric produces 349 hp. The hotter GLA can hit 60 miles per hour in 5.3 seconds.

Photo by: Mercedes-Benz

The automaker says the EV has a range of up to 657 kilometers (408 miles), but that’s with the European WLTP, which is far more forgiving. The EV will use a nickel-magnesium-cobalt battery with a usable 85.0 kilowatt-hours.

The hybrid will rely on a newly developed turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine. It will have an electric motor integrated into the new electrified eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. Mercedes doesn’t reveal the hybrid’s horsepower and torque figures, but the automaker says it will be available in two outputs.

Model Powertrain Output Mercedes GLA 250+ EV 85.0 kWh Battery 268 HP Mercedes GLA 350 4Matic EV 85.0 kWh Battery 349 HP Mercedes GLA (Gas) Turbo 1.5L Four-Cylinder Turbo Hybrid TBA

Growing Up, Glowing Up

Mercedes-Benz GLA Interior Photo by: Mercedes-Benz

The new 2028 GLA is larger than its predecessor. The wheelbase is 2.4 inches longer, increasing to 109. 8 inches overall. The crossover also sits 0.8 inches lower and has a 1.2-inch wider rear track.

The longer wheelbase translates into more legroom. Front-seat passengers get to enjoy an extra 0.3 inches, but it’s the rear passengers that truly benefit, with 1.5 inches of additional legroom added.

The new dimensions coincide with an all-new exterior design. The GLA Electric will feature the brand’s new grille design, which has a chrome frame and an illuminated surround. The GLA hybrid comes with the star grille.

The crossover has new sheet metal, revamped headlights, and a new taillight design that emphasizes the GLA’s width. It’s available with 18- to 20-inch wheels. Options like the AMG Line and Night Edition enhance the appearance with unique trim, wheels, and interior accents.

Availability And Pricing

Mercedes says the new GLA will begin arriving at dealers in the United States in the second half of 2027 as a 2028 model.

What do you think?

The automaker has not provided pricing information. We expect that closer to the crossover’s on-sale date next year. The gas-powered 2026 GLA 250 starts at $42,850, which includes the destination charge. We expect the new GLA to start around the mid-$40,000s.

49 Source: Mercedes-Benz

Motor1’s Take: The GLA has received a major makeover inside and out. The extra legroom and interior space should broaden the compact's appeal in the highly competitive compact segment.

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