Honda's Aging Pickup Is Finally Getting Replaced

THE BREAKDOWN Honda has confirmed it’s developing a third-generation Ridgeline pickup.

The new truck will arrive within the next two years.

Honda will stop producing the current-generation Ridgeline at the end of the 2026 model year.

Well, Honda has made it official. The third-generation Ridgeline is currently in development, which means production for the current pickup will end later this year as the automaker readies its replacement.

Honda will design the new truck at its design studio in Southern California. Engineering development will occur at the Honda Auto Development Center in Ohio. Honda says the next-gen Ridgeline will arrive within the next two years.

The truck will have an even more rugged design, likely borrowing the styling cues of the new Passport. Lance Woelfer, Honda America’s vice president of auto sales, said the truck will also gain even more capabilities, but he did not elaborate.

Honda will continue to build the next-generation Ridgeline at its factory in Alabama. It’s where Honda currently assembles the Passport, Odyssey, Pilot, and current Ridgeline.

2029 Honda Ridgeline Rendering By Motor1 Photo by: Theophilus Chin | Motor1

Powertrain Upgrade, Too

In addition to the more rugged styling, the Ridgeline will reportedly also get a new V6 engine designed to meet emissions regulations. The current Ridgeline features Honda’s 3.5-liter J35Y6 V6. It has single overhead cams, while Honda’s J35Y8 V6 that powers the Pilot and Passport has dual-overhead cams and lacks VTEC.

The current 3.5-liter V6 engine produces 280 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. A new V6 will likely make a similar amount of power. The Passport’s engine makes 285 hp.

What do you think?

While Honda has not provided a specific timeline, a report from May alleged that Honda would cease current Ridgeline production in the fourth quarter of this year. Production for the next-generation model is rumored to start in the third quarter of 2028, with the model likely arriving for the 2029 model year.

32 Source: Honda

Motor1’s Take: A new, more rugged, and more capable Ridgeline should do well. Despite the truck’s age, sales have been strong, and a new one wearing a Passport-like design should do even better.

Source: Honda

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