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Cadillac Is Bringing Back Two Gas SUVs It Just Killed

The XT5 and XT6 will return to the lineup with combustion engines.

Cadillac XT6
Photo by: Cadillac
Jeff Perez Jeff Perez
By: Jeff Perez
at 12:30pm ET
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the breakdown

  • Cadillac has confirmed the XT5 and XT6 are returning after discontinuing both SUVs.
  • Both models will be powered by gasoline engines, reflecting continued demand from luxury SUV buyers.
  • The move signals Cadillac is expanding its gas lineup even as it continues investing in EVs like the Escalade IQ and Vistiq.

Cadillac discontinued the XT6 early in 2025, saying there wasn't enough room in its lineup for another three-row SUV alongside the wildly popular Escalade and the then-new Vistiq. But just over a year later, the luxury brand is already changing its mind.

In a post on LinkedIn, Cadillac Global Vice President Kristian Aquilina confirmed that the XT6 will return to the lineup—and, importantly, it will be powered by a gas engine. Aquilina also reiterated that Cadillac is bringing back the smaller XT5, which we first reported on last August.

 

The XT6 wasn't exactly a sales flop when it was discontinued. Cadillac sold more than 20,000 examples during its final model year in 2025. The XT5, meanwhile, was less successful, with just over 2,700 units sold that year. Even at its peak, the crossover never topped 7,000 units in a single year.

Still, Cadillac believes the demand for gasoline-powered SUVs remains strong enough to justify bringing both models back. The revived XT5 and XT6 will live alongside the next-generation CT5 sedan.

As for the compact XT4, well, there’s no new news to share. Cadillac quietly ended production of that model toward the tail end of 2024 after selling just under 16,000 units in its final year.

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Cadillac hasn't said exactly when the XT5 and XT6 will return, but with the announcement now official, they likely won't be gone for much longer.

Motor1's Take: Cadillac is the latest automaker to recalibrate its EV strategy. Electric models like the Escalade IQ, Optiq, and Vistiq remain key parts of the brand's future, but bringing back the XT5 and XT6 with gasoline power acknowledges that many luxury SUV buyers still aren't ready to make the jump to fully electric vehicles.

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Source: Cadillac / LinkedIn via Car And Driver

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