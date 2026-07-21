The Volkswagen Atlas Just Got More Expensive

THE BREAKDOWN The 2027 Volkswagen Atlas will start at $43,135 for the front-wheel-drive SE trim.

The three-row Atlas SUV has a new design, a revamped cabin, and an improved turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine.

The second-generation Atlas is expected to go on sale later this year.

The second-generation Volkswagen Atlas debuted earlier this year. It goes on sale for the 2027 model year and will feature a new exterior design, a revamped cabin, and an upgraded powertrain. It will also be more expensive.

The 2027 VW Atlas SE will start at $43,135. That’s $2,350 more than before, of which $50 comes from the higher destination charge that’s now $1,525. VW will initially offer the new Atlas in four trims instead of five.

The Atlas SE w/Technology has a starting price of $47,135. Both trims are front-wheel drive as standard, with VW’s 4Motion all-wheel-drive system adding $2,000 to the price tag.

Model 2027 Price (w/dest) Atlas SE $43,135 Atlas SE w/Technology $47,135 Atlas SEL R-Line $53,63 Atlas SEL Premium R-Line $58,135

The SEL Premium R-Line replaces the SEL, and it starts at $53,635. It comes with all-wheel drive as standard, as does the SEL Premium R-Line. It sits at the top of the Atlas lineup with a $58,135 price tag, $2,040 more than the 2026 trim.

The 2027 Atlas comes with an improved turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder, shared with the new Tiguan. It produces 282 horsepower and 253 pound-feet of torque.

Atlas Competitor Pricing

When the 2027 Atlas goes on sale later this year, it will be one of the more expensive three-row SUV options. The Honda Pilot and Toyota Grand Highlander are both more expensive. They start at $43,890 and $43,855 for 2026, respectively, a bit more than the $43,135 Atlas.

The 2027 Kia Telluride, which is all-new, is cheaper, with a starting price of $40,735. The 2026 Ford Explorer is one of the cheapest in the segment at $40,260. The 2026 Hyundai Palisade is a bit more expensive, with a $41,035 starting price.

What do you think?

The Atlas has a new design and an improved powertrain. This should only help the model’s sales, which are through the first six months of the year before the new one is even on sale.

19 Source: Volkswagen

Motor1’s Take: The three-row SUV space is highly competitive, and Volkswagen’s second-generation Atlas is a worthy entry. The new design and refreshed cabin should win converts, but we will have to keep an eye on the sales data to see how well it does.

Source: Volkswagen

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