Ferrari Goes Beyond Electric: New Models And Biofuels Coming

THE BREAKDOWN Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna confirmed that the company will unveil two additional new models.

Ferrari has successfully tested multiple types of carbon-neutral biofuels in its combustion engines.

Ferrari views biofuels as another viable path toward reducing emissions without abandoning engines.

The Ferrari Luce is selling well, and its 2026 target has already been reached. That means Ferrari can now move past the weeks of criticism in Maranello and focus on what is still to come. We still do not know the details of the next models from the Prancing Horse, but we do know there will be two of them.

Speaking during the quarterly earnings conference call—where net profit rose, and revenue increased, while deliveries dipped slightly due to model changeovers—CEO Benedetto Vigna said that two more new Ferrari models will arrive by the end of 2026. He also mentioned biofuels.

Not Just Electric

'We place biofuels in the category of carbon-neutral fuels. For us, they are part of that group, and they work well in our engines. We have already tested different types of carbon-neutral fuels, and the engine performs very well. Nothing changes.'

Those were Vigna’s words, though he did not provide details on which biofuels Ferrari has used or which engines were involved. What remains clear is that in Maranello, EVs are still part of the plan, but cutting emissions may also involve other paths—ones that would allow internal-combustion engines to remain in use.

Photos by: Ferrari Photos by: Ferrari

What's Coming Next

Now let’s focus on the other two new Ferrari models expected in the second half of 2026. One of them is likely to be the Ferrari F80 Aperta—or whatever suffix Ferrari ultimately chooses—a removable-roof version of the brand’s hybrid hypercar.

What do you think?

Its powertrain will naturally be the same 1,200-horsepower hybrid setup as the coupe. The second debut could be a new variant of the Ferrari 12Cilindri, possibly called Versione Speciale. It would be the second new model based on Ferrari’s V12 flagship after the Manuale.

Motor1's Take: Ferrari is making it clear that its future won't rely on a single powertrain strategy. Alongside its growing electric lineup, the company is keeping the door open for combustion engines by embracing carbon-neutral biofuels, a move that preserves the character many customers expect from the brand. The announcement of two more models by the end of 2026 also signals that Ferrari's product offensive is far from over. Overall, Maranello appears committed to offering customers multiple technological paths rather than forcing a rapid shift to one solution.

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